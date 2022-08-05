10 Razorbacks to watch for during fall camp

Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube, Apple and Spotify.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With the Razorbacks beginning fall camp today, plenty of names will be thrown around over the next three weeks. As the Hogs get together for 25 practices and two scrimmages leading up to September 3, there is plenty to work on and position battles to be won. Fall camp is an opportunity to shore up the depth chart heading into Week 1 against Cincinnati. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman met with the media to preview fall camp Wednesday and he laid out what he wants his team to get out of the next three weeks. "The expectations of practice, I want us to be sharp as a coaching staff," Pittman said. "I want to be sharp players. I don't want to have a lot of missed assignments. I want to bring in who we are and practice how we are and practice fast and physical and transition well and take care of the football. Of course, on defense, try to get the football out and things of that nature. But I just want to be organized." The Hogs return 12 starters from last season's team — six on offense, four on defense and two on special teams. That means there will be plenty of competition during fall camp. Here are 10 names to watch for over the next three weeks:

Ty'Kieast Crawford - OT/OG (#53)

After spending his freshman season at Charlotte, Crawford transferred to Arkansas and saw action in all 13 games during his sophomore campaign in 2021-22. Of his 107 total snaps last season, 72 came on special teams. Crawford saw 35 snaps at right tackle, 22 of which came in the win over Mississippi State on Nov. 6. Crawford checks in at 6-feet-5-inches and weighs 347 pounds, so he can move some bodies around. Pittman said the Hogs need him to be on the field. "I just think the guy’s a really good player, and I think he needs to help us," Pittman said. "So, we’re going to keep him on the right side right now - right tackle, right guard - see if he can win one of those spots. If he doesn’t, he’s going to play a lot of ball for us either way." The Hogs returned both starters from last year on the right side — right guard Beaux Limmer and right tackle Dalton Wagner. Pittman said Wagner has struggled to stay healthy, so he wants to get the right tackle spot solidified in fall camp. Crawford is also a candidate for the starting left tackle spot, but Pittman said he'd like to keep him on the right side and let him learn the two positions over there.

Eric Gregory - DT/DE (#50)

Gregory spent most of his time as a defensive end in the spring after playing primarily as a tackle last season. With seventh-year senior Dorian Gerald returning for another season, Gregory might move back inside to help with depth. The redshirt junior has started 10 games over the past two seasons and he recorded 27 tackles and four tackles for loss last season. He also added a sack, three quarterback hurries and a pass breakup. His big frame — 6-feet-4-inches, 302 pounds — can be an advantage on the interior. If Arkansas sticks with primarily a three-man front like it did last season, Gregory will probably line up at defensive end more. "Eric’s got a lot of value for us because he certainly can play end when we’re in our three-down line," Pittman said. "In a four-down configuration, he certainly can play inside as well. So he’s got a lot of value there, just because he’s worked so hard and he’s strong and he can run. I do think they’ll be some definite experimentation with him inside and outside." Defensive line is a position that Pittman has said he is confident in, but they are looking for guys who can put more pressure on the quarterback. Gregory will have the opportunity to prove he can be one of those guys.

Matt Landers - WR (#3)

Everyone knew about former Oklahoma Sooner Jadon Haselwood transferring to Arkansas over the offseason. Not as many people talked about Landers transferring in from Toledo. Landers spent his first three seasons of college football as a Georgia Bulldog. He caught 12 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown from 2019-2020 before he decided to transfer to Toledo. Last season he hauled in 20 passes for 514 yards and five touchdowns for the Rockets. He averaged 25.7 yards per catch and had a season-long 90-yard reception in the Bahamas Bowl against Middle Tennessee State. "He’s big, physical," Pittman said. "He can run, now. I mean, he can fly. I think what he’s done is he’s made us better." Pittman knew Landers from his time as the offensive line coach at Georgia. Now, the two have reconnected and Landers has the opportunity to help make up for the loss of first round draft pick Treylon Burks. "I think on the outside we’re going to be in pretty good shape," Pittman said. "I really do. But I think he’s going to help us, and I think he’ll help us a lot."

Chris 'Pooh' Paul Jr. - LB (#27)

Arkansas had a three-headed monster at linebacker last season with Grant Morgan, Hayden Henry and Bumper Pool all having at least 100 tackles. This season, Pool returns as the leader of the defense, but the rest of the linebacker corps is unproven. The Hogs brought over Drew Sanders from Alabama, and he will likely be the No. 2 guy behind Pool. As far as the third linebacker goes, it seems like Paul can be that guy. Pittman has been vocal about being a big fan of Paul's since before he even got on campus. Now that he has a year under his belt in Fayetteville, Paul might be ready to take the next step. He saw action in just four games last season and was able to redshirt. This year, he will be competing to be the third man in a linebacker rotation that will rack up a lot of tackles.

Dwight McGlothern - CB (#3)

After losing defensive backs Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks Jr. to LSU in the transfer portal, Pittman and crew were able to bring McGlothern over from the Tigers. As a sophomore last year, McGlothern started six games and recorded 32 tackles, six pass breakups, one forced fumble and one interception that he returned 37 yards for a score against Florida. Arkansas does not have a 'star' at cornerback, but McGlothern can emerge as a pesky guy that opposing receivers dread going against. "For us, Dwight McGlothern is a guy we think can play man-to-man cover corner," Pittman said at SEC Media Days. "More importantly, he thinks he can play man-to-man cover corner. He can. He's long. I like him a lot." LaDarrius Bishop returns as one of the starters at corner, but a spot is there for the taking after Montaric Brown left for the NFL. McGlothern is probably the favorite to take Brown's spot.

Rashod Dubinion - RB (#6)

Last season, Arkansas had two true freshmen (Raheim Sanders and AJ Green) and one redshirt freshman (Dominique Johnson) emerge as difference makers in the backfield. This season, Dubinion has a shot to follow suit and carve a spot out in the running-back-by-committee offense that the Hogs run. He was an early enrollee in the spring, and he caught the eye of the coaches. “I’ve been impressed with Dubinion,” Pittman said in the spring. “I think he’s a good football player and I think he can turn into an excellent football player.” Dubinion was a Rivals four-star prospect who ran 180 times for 1,565 yards and 22 touchdowns in his senior season at Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Ga. Arkansas saw Trelon Smith depart after last season, leaving a spot open in the four-headed monster backfield. With Johnson being limited in fall camp, Dubinion will have a shot to get a good amount of touches in practice and at the start of the season.

Malik Hornsby - QB/WR (#4)

Most are probably already going to keep an eye on the Hogs' backup quarterback. He will work at QB, but also spend time at wide receiver. Pittman has been very vocal about getting Hornsby on the field somehow. "But this year we’re going to go 1s and 2s and that way we can keep Malik on that field so we can practice him at wide receiver. I’ll just tell you this: I’ve told him that we need him on the field. He has to earn the right to get on the field but we need him on the field. We think he’s an excellent football player."

Cameron Ball - DT/DE (#5)

Pittman said Ball would be a starter in a four-man front as of now, but he has some work to do to get in the three-man rotation. "Well he has got to step up. Right now he will be one on the depth chart. He's got to step up and be that guy."

Isaiah Sategna - WR (#16)

Like Landers, Sategna is a burner, maybe even more so. Of the freshman receivers, he probably has the best shot to make an impact this season. His speed has the ability to take him a long way. Pittman said Sategna also has a very bright mind. "He has great ball skills, and he can separate on a route. And I think those are things you saw in high school. And he's fast. Those things you saw in high school, but I knew he was a smart guy. I knew he was a smart kid, but he really picked up the offense fast."

Landon Jackson - DE (#40)