Two Arkansas players have accepted invitations to play in the East-West Shrine Game.

Offensive tackle Brian Wallace and defensive tackle Armon Watts, who were high school teammates before playing for the Razorbacks, will suit up together one more time at the event in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Jan. 19.

Both players were fifth-year seniors this season after signing with Arkansas out of Christian Brothers College High in St. Louis as part of the Class of 2014.

Wallace was the more heralded of the pair, as he was a four-star prospect and the No. 96 overall recruit in the country. He started 29 career games at right tackle, including all 12 this season.

A three-star prospect with a 5.6 rating, Watts didn’t do much his first four years on campus - seven tackles in 17 games - but exploded as a senior. He racked up a team-high seven sacks, which is among the highest totals in the country for defensive tackles, as well as 49 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, three quarterback hurries and two pass breakups.

The 2019 edition will be the 94th playing of the East-West Shrine Game. Over that time, 44 Razorbacks have participated in the event, most recently Jeremiah Ledbetter, Brooks Ellis, Drew Morgan, Dan Skipper and Deatrich Wise Jr. in 2017.

The game will be played at Tropicana Field, home of MLB’s Tampa Bay Rays, with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m. CT on the NFL Network.