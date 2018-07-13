2019 Arkansas Hoops Offer Updates
It is the beginning of another live evaluation period and the Razorback coaches are all over the country right now, Under Armour Challenge in Atlanta, at Peach Jam in South Carolina, in New York and even Florida, watching some of the best talent in the 2019, 2020 and 2021 classes.
The Arkansas roster got a full revamp led by four new in-state players in late signee Ibby Ali, Desi Sills, Isaiah Joe and Ethan Henderson, and despite having just one free scholarship for the 2019 class right now, the Hogs will most likely make one or two more additions. Razorbacks gained the commitment of 2019 3-star Justice Hill but will have to find another player to replace Daniel Gafford when he inevitably enters the NBA draft next season and the general attrition trend in college hoops shows they'll probably have at least one player transfer out after this coming season. While they could go the high school route to fill those holes, it's also equally likely they'll try to replace with experience in JUCO or grad transfer athletes.
Here's a look at the 2019 offers the Hogs have targeting and watching this live period:
C.J. Walker would be a dream come true for Hog fans but he's also one of the most heavily pursued forwards in the nation for the 2019 class. Walker is playing for Each 1 Teach 1 at Peach Jam this week and he's being watched by Arkansas, Florida, Memphis, Georgetown and more.
Arkansas sent an offer out to 7-foot big man out of Austin, Texas Will Baker last week but it's not very probable that he'll end up in a Hogs uniform. He holds 24 offers including Texas, Virginia, UNC and more. Baker is currently playing in the Under Armour Challenge.
This 6-foot-7 beast has Arkansas ties as both of his host parents attended the University of Arkansas and he says they would love to see him play in the cardinal and white. He's been picking up decent offers as of late (has 10 now) but will most likely really blow up after this live evaluation period. He received a new LSU offer just a week ago.
A native of Michigan who is now prepping in Arizona, Armstrong has always been highly regarded, but he fell off the radar some after bouncing around a bit the last few years. Armstrong plays for EYBL team "The Family," and he displays athleticism, he attacks the rim and he's proven tough to cover as a big, wing scorer. Armstrong holds 16 offers nows, Michigan State, Oregon, Georgetown, Arizona, Arkansas, Xavier and TCU all offered this spring.
Another big man that could help the Razorbacks in 2019, Jason Jitoboh has been really catching the eye of SEC hoops coaches and he's being heavily pursued by Florida, Tennessee and more. Jitoboh has to sit out this July live period after breaking his foot at the beginning of the summer, he should be almost fully recovered but not enough to play in the EYBL circuit.