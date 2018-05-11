Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-11 12:31:40 -0500') }} football Edit

2019 ATH Charvis Thornton Says Hogs Lead in His Recruitment

Idkwfsfng337mdd14j6y
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat.com
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

5-foot-10, 180-pound athlete Charvis Thornton is a diamond in the rough. The Louisiana native has five offers, Arkansas, Arkansas State, Colorado, Kansas and Oregon State, but his recruitment is st...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}