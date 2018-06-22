One of the Razorbacks' few 2020 quarterback offers is still waiting to have a big recruitment boom but the longer Shane Illingworth stays a sleeper, the better it is for the Hogs. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound California native is one of seven (uncommitted) 2020 QB offerees and he holds six offers: Arkansas, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Louisville and San Jose State.

"I’m happy with my recruitment, but not content," Illingworth said. "I’m going to continue to work and put up good film this year. I like the group of offers I have already a lot."

In six games as a sophomore, Illingworth threw for 600+ yards and 10 touchdowns with a 63 percent completion rate.

"Coaches say they like my arm strength and ability to move in the pocket, along with the speed to get yards." Illingworth said. "This summer I want to work on trying to get quicker and just more mental work. Becoming a student of the game more."