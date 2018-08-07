2020 GA 3-star WR Ze'Vian Capers is a Big Fan of the Chad Morris Offense
The Arkansas Razorbacks continue to show love for 2020 wide receivers, giving another offer to Georgia 3-star wideout Ze’Vian Capers who says the Hogs will be at the top of his list for the duration of his recruitment.
“Honestly, I feel Arkansas will be one of the top schools on my list,” Capers said. “Coach Stepp is a chill person. We talked on the phone briefly when he gave me the offer about how I would be a big factor in their offense.”
The Cumming, Georgia native has four offers so far from Clemson, Louisville, South Carolina and his latest, Arkansas. He’s been watching the up-tempo Chad Morris offense for a while, a big factor in his interest for the Hogs.
“When I was child I grew up watching Clemson and DeAndre Hopkins,” Capers said. “I like the way Coach Morris runs the spread offense especially the way gets his players the ball.”
At South Forsyth High School, Capers is a young standout and he’s currently ranked as the no. 31 player in the state, but his stock is inevitably going to rise if he can continue putting up big numbers. He had four touchdowns, 600 yards and 44 catches as a sophomore. He’s already a 5.7 3-star but is likely to get a boost considering his impressive measurables. He’s 6-foot-4 and 215-pounds as a 16-year-old rising junior.
Capers will be on the Hill during the Razorbacks’ huge official visit weekend when they host Alabama on October 6.
“I’m excited for my visit this fall. I plan on visiting when Arkansas plays Alabama, I feel like it’s going to be a dog fight. I’m very excited to visit Arkansas, I’ve heard from my coach that it is a wonderful place and one of the best campuses in the country.”
Capers has already visited Clemson, Louisville, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Georgia and NC State in search for the perfect place to play his next level of football and get a good education.
“The most important things I look for in a school are first, the academics, the graduation rate, how good of a relationship I have with the coaches, and lastly, how comfortable it feels for my family and I.”
