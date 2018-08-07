The Arkansas Razorbacks continue to show love for 2020 wide receivers, giving another offer to Georgia 3-star wideout Ze’Vian Capers who says the Hogs will be at the top of his list for the duration of his recruitment.

“Honestly, I feel Arkansas will be one of the top schools on my list,” Capers said. “Coach Stepp is a chill person. We talked on the phone briefly when he gave me the offer about how I would be a big factor in their offense.”

The Cumming, Georgia native has four offers so far from Clemson, Louisville, South Carolina and his latest, Arkansas. He’s been watching the up-tempo Chad Morris offense for a while, a big factor in his interest for the Hogs.

“When I was child I grew up watching Clemson and DeAndre Hopkins,” Capers said. “I like the way Coach Morris runs the spread offense especially the way gets his players the ball.”