It's been an exciting month for Edison High School (Okla.) running back Sevion Morrison. On October 26th he picked up his first Division-I offer from Scott Frost and the University of Nebraska and since then he's gotten Missouri, Nevada, Iowa State and, most recently, Arkansas.

Morrison began talking to the Arkansas staff a few weeks ago almost every day and after releasing his junior tape, he came up to watch the LSU game and picked up his offer from coaches Jeff Traylor and Barry Lunney.

It wasn't even Morrison's first time on the Hill, showing his deep interest in the program. He also came up for a prospect day in the spring. He says he's been watching the Razorbacks and keeping up with them all season long.