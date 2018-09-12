Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-12 15:39:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 Texas 3-star RB Frank Brown Talks New Arkansas Offer

Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat.com
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

Despite his 5.5 3-star rating, Sterling High School running back Frank "Showtime" Brown is picking up a lot of steam in his recruitment through just two games of his junior season. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound back just picked up a new offer from the Razorbacks on Monday this week, his fifth Division-I offer.

{{ article.author_name }}