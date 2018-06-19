The Hogs have now offered two wide receivers out of Westgate High School in Louisiana, 2020 4-star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and 3-star wide receiver Makholven Sonn. Both Louisianimals showed out at camp and earned themselves Hog offers, and each said they loved their time on the Hill.

"I really loved Arkansas," Sonn said. "I really liked the scenery and how Coach Stepp and Bolden taught technique. I want to be the best. The best moment at the camp is when we went to go watch film and Coach broke down every little thing to make us better football players."

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound athlete just transferred schools from New Iberia and will be a great addition to Westgate's already-stacked offense that heavily features Boutte and uncommitted 3-star 2019 running back Tyreese Jackson.

"This season should be really exciting," Sonn said. "At camp, I worked on staying pad level and accelerating out of my brakes. Coaches say they like my route running, toughness, hands in traffic and explosiveness."

Sonn now holds offers from Arkansas, West Virginia and Kansas and has been in touch with the coaching staffs at Memphis and Tennessee.