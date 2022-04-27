2021-22 Season in Review: Stanley Umude

When Stanley Umude announced he was leaving South Dakota and entering the portal, he immediately became a highly sought-after transfer target as one of the most gifted scorers in the country.

In his final year with the Coyotes, he averaged 21.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 47.1% from the field, 35.5% from three and 79.9% at the free throw line.

The 6-foot-6 wing had college coaches drooling over his ability to score at all three levels and in isolation situations. Umude heard from a ton of programs, including many at the high-major level, such as Arizona, Texas Tech, Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Creighton, Oregon and others.

In the end, Umude chose the Razorbacks and head coach Eric Musselman. He was the third member of the transfer class after Au’Diese Toney and Chris Lykes, adding even more buzz to the loaded roster Arkansas seemed to have. Eventually Arkansas would also add Trey Wade from Wichita State, leaving many analysts and reporters considering the Razorbacks’ transfer class one of the best in the country.

Enrolling at Arkansas, Umude was immediately immersed in a different role than he was accustomed to at South Dakota. He was the offense at his former school, playing with the ball in his hands and being the primary scoring threat in every single game.

That wasn’t the case in Fayetteville, with the Razorbacks returning SEC Sixth Man of the Year JD Notae, experienced sophomores Davonte Davis and Jaylin Williams, and proven scorers through the portal in Lykes and Toney.