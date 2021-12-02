 2021 Arkansas Freshman Report - Week 12 - Ketron Jackson Jr., Rocket Sanders, Cam Little, Jayden Johnson, Pooh Paul
2021 Arkansas Freshman Report - Week 12

Ketron Jackson Jr. caught a pair of passes against Missouri.
Ketron Jackson Jr. caught a pair of passes against Missouri. (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)
Now that college football has gotten through the pandemic-altered season of 2020, eligibility rules have returned to normal.

After a free year for all players, this season will count against players who no longer have a redshirt available and those who do but appear in more than four games.

Although that four-game redshirt rule technically applies to all players, it is most commonly associated with freshmen because that is when most college football players redshirt.

With that in mind, HawgBeat tracked the games played and snap counts of Arkansas’ true freshmen throughout the season to see which of them ended up burning their redshirt.

Here’s a look at each of them through the end of the regular season…

Burned Redshirt

RB AJ Green

Games Played: 11

Snaps: 85 on O / 101 on ST

PFF Grade: 65.2 (O) / 62.2 (ST) / 49.7 (ST - kickoff return grade)

Season Stats: 43 carries, 201 yards, 1 TD; 7 receptions, 84 yards, 1 TD; 9 KOR, 147 yards; 3 fumbles (0 lost)

No one played more special teams snaps against Missouri than Green, who played 17 on three different units - kickoff return (5), kickoff coverage (7) and punt coverage (5). He didn’t get a chance to return any kickoffs, though, as Missouri went 4 for 4 on touchbacks.

Offensively, Green’s only reps came midway through the fourth quarter. His first attempt went for no gain and then he lost a yard on his second carry. That lowered his season total to 201 yards on 43 carries.

WR Ketron Jackson Jr.

Games Played: 12

Snaps: 210 on O / 38 on ST

PFF Grade: 57.2 (O) / 53.2 (ST)

Season Stats: 5 receptions, 97 yards, 1 TD

