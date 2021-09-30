 2021 Arkansas Razorbacks Freshman Report - Week 4 - AJ Green, Cam Little, Rocket Sanders
2021 Arkansas Freshman Report - Week 4

AJ Green scored his second career touchdown against Texas A&M on Saturday.
AJ Green scored his second career touchdown against Texas A&M on Saturday. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Now that college football has gotten through the pandemic-altered season of 2020, eligibility rules have returned to normal.

After a free year for all players, this season will count against players who no longer have a redshirt available and those who do but appear in more than four games.

Although that four-game redshirt rule technically applies to all players, it is most commonly associated with freshmen because that is when most college football players redshirt.

With that in mind, HawgBeat will track the games played and snap counts of Arkansas’ true freshmen throughout the season to see which of them end up burning their redshirt.

Here’s a look at how many have played through the first four weeks…

DT Cameron Ball

Games Played: 1

Snaps: 6 on D / 1 on ST

PFF Grade: 77.0 (D) / 60.0 (ST)

Season Stats: N/A

After making his collegiate debut the previous week against Georgia Southern, Ball was not part of the 70-man travel roster for the Texas A&M game.

RB AJ Green

Games Played: 3

Snaps: 33 on O / 20 on ST

PFF Grade: 66.4 (O) / 66.3 (ST)

Season Stats: 17 carries, 102 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 77 yards, 1 TD

{{ article.author_name }}