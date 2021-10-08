2021 Arkansas Freshman Report - Week 5
Now that college football has gotten through the pandemic-altered season of 2020, eligibility rules have returned to normal.
After a free year for all players, this season will count against players who no longer have a redshirt available and those who do but appear in more than four games.
Although that four-game redshirt rule technically applies to all players, it is most commonly associated with freshmen because that is when most college football players redshirt.
With that in mind, HawgBeat will track the games played and snap counts of Arkansas’ true freshmen throughout the season to see which of them end up burning their redshirt.
Here’s a look at how many have played through the first four weeks…
Already Burned Redshirt
WR Ketron Jackson Jr.
Games Played: 5
Snaps: 94 on O / 30 on ST
PFF Grade: 53.9 (O) / 52.5 (ST)
Season Stats: 1 receptions, 16 yards
Although he wasn’t targeted with any passes, Jackson continued to be Arkansas’ fifth-most used wide receiver against Georgia. He played 11 offensive snaps in the game.
After playing on three different units against Texas A&M, Jackson did not contribute on special teams last week.
DB Jayden Johnson
