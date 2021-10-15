2021 Arkansas Freshman Report - Week 6
Now that college football has gotten through the pandemic-altered season of 2020, eligibility rules have returned to normal.
After a free year for all players, this season will count against players who no longer have a redshirt available and those who do but appear in more than four games.
Although that four-game redshirt rule technically applies to all players, it is most commonly associated with freshmen because that is when most college football players redshirt.
With that in mind, HawgBeat will track the games played and snap counts of Arkansas’ true freshmen throughout the season to see which of them end up burning their redshirt.
Here’s a look at how many have played through the first six weeks…
Already Burned Redshirt
RB AJ Green
Games Played: 5
Snaps: 51 on O / 38 on ST
PFF Grade: 61.2 (O) / 66.2 (ST)
Season Stats: 26 carries, 146 yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 74 yards, 1 TD; 5 KO returns, 75 yards; 2 fumbles (0 lost)
With other backs running the ball well, Green played only nine offensive snaps and ran just three times for 16 yards. It also didn’t help that he fumbled on one of his carries, but luckily the Razorbacks recovered. It’s worth noting, though, that Green was on the field for the potential game-winning two-point conversion.
On special teams, he got another opportunity at kickoff returner and split time with Nathan Parodi. He returned three kicks for a total of 60 yards, but only one of them made it out to the 25-yard line. Green played eight snaps on the kickoff coverage unit, as well.
WR Ketron Jackson Jr.
Games Played: 6
Snaps: 110 on O / 36 on ST
PFF Grade: 53.6 (O) / 53.1 (ST)
Season Stats: 1 reception, 16 yards
