2021 Arkansas Freshman Report - Week 8
Now that college football has gotten through the pandemic-altered season of 2020, eligibility rules have returned to normal.
After a free year for all players, this season will count against players who no longer have a redshirt available and those who do but appear in more than four games.
Although that four-game redshirt rule technically applies to all players, it is most commonly associated with freshmen because that is when most college football players redshirt.
With that in mind, HawgBeat will track the games played and snap counts of Arkansas’ true freshmen throughout the season to see which of them end up burning their redshirt.
Here’s a look at how many have played through the first seven weeks…
Already Burned Redshirt
RB AJ Green
Games Played: 7
Snaps: 72 on O / 61 on ST
PFF Grade: 63.5 (O) / 66.1 (ST) / 46.7 (ST - kickoff return grade)
Season Stats: 39 carries, 194 yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 74 yards, 1 TD; 7 KOR, 103 yards; 3 fumbles (0 lost)
Now apparently fourth on the depth chart at running back, Green got all nine of his carries in the second half of the blowout win over UAPB. Those resulted in a net gain of 36 yards, but he was very hit-and-miss. Three of Green’s carries resulted in lost yardage and another two went for no gain, while the other four went for 2, 5, 8 and 29 yards.
In addition to his reps on offense, Green also seems to be carving out a special teams role. He was the primary returner on both of the Golden Lions’ kickoffs. One of them went out of bounds, but on the other, he unfortunately muffed it and was credited with a return of minus-3 yards. It’s the second time he’s failed to secure a kickoff this season. He played seven snaps on the kickoff coverage unit, two on the punt coverage unit and one on the punt return unit, as well.
WR Ketron Jackson Jr.
Games Played: 8
Snaps: 155 on O / 38 on ST
PFF Grade: 54.9 (O) / 53.2 (ST)
Season Stats: 3 receptions, 44 yards, 1 TD
