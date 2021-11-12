 2021 Arkansas Razorbacks Freshman Report - Week 9 - Cam Little, Jayden Johnson, Rocket Sanders
2021 Arkansas Freshman Report - Week 9

Cam Little had a huge performance against Mississippi State last week.
Cam Little had a huge performance against Mississippi State last week. (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)
Now that college football has gotten through the pandemic-altered season of 2020, eligibility rules have returned to normal.

After a free year for all players, this season will count against players who no longer have a redshirt available and those who do but appear in more than four games.

Although that four-game redshirt rule technically applies to all players, it is most commonly associated with freshmen because that is when most college football players redshirt.

With that in mind, HawgBeat will track the games played and snap counts of Arkansas’ true freshmen throughout the season to see which of them end up burning their redshirt.

Here’s a look at how many have played through the first nine games…

Already Burned Redshirt

RB AJ Green

Games Played: 8

Snaps: 72 on O / 68 on ST

PFF Grade: 63.5 (O) / 66.2 (ST) / 46.9 (ST - kickoff return grade)

Season Stats: 39 carries, 194 yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 74 yards, 1 TD; 7 KOR, 103 yards; 3 fumbles (0 lost)

For the first time since the season opener against Rice, Green did not see the field on offense last Saturday. He did, however, still contribute on special teams. Included among his seven snaps were four as the kickoff returner, but all of the kicks resulted in touchbacks. Green also played two snaps on the punt return unit and one on the kickoff coverage unit.

WR Ketron Jackson Jr.

Games Played: 9

Snaps: 166 on O / 38 on ST

PFF Grade: 55.4 (O) / 53.2 (ST)

Season Stats: 3 receptions, 44 yards, 1 TD

{{ article.author_name }}