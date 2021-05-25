2021 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - May 25
Unlike its counterparts in football and basketball, college baseball does not have a universally accepted top 25 like the AP Poll. Instead, there are six major polls that schools and publications reference on various occasions, which can create confusion among fans.
To help with that, HawgBeat - the Arkansas site in the Rivals network - will create a single poll that combines the rankings by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Giving 25 points to the No. 1 team in each poll, 24 points to No. 2, all the way down to 1 point to No. 25, the teams with the 25 highest point totals are listed below, with the "receiving votes" section including each team that was in the top 25 of at least one poll but not within the highest 25.
The "high/low" column features each team's highest and lowest ranking of the week, while the "change" column indicates how much movement each team had from the previous week's rankings.
May 25 Poll Notes
~For the sixth straight week, Arkansas is the unanimous No. 1 team in college baseball, taking the top spot in all six polls.
~Texas is the No. 2 team in four of the six polls, but it is tied with Vanderbilt for the second spot in the Composite Poll because the other two polls - Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball - have the Longhorns at No. 4, while the Commodores are No. 2 in those polls and No. 3 in the other four.
~The biggest movement of the week, not including teams moving in or dropping out of the Composite Poll, was by Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs fell seven spots to No. 23 after going 0-2 against Old Dominion. On the other end of the spectrum, Stanford jumped up five spots to No. 9 after winning a road series against Oregon.
~Once again, the SEC leads all conferences with seven teams in the Composite Poll, meaning half of the conference is among the top 25 in the country. Conference USA and the Pac-12 are tied for second with four teams apiece, followed by the ACC (3), Big 12 (3), C-USA (4), AAC (1), Big Ten (1), Big West (1) and WCC (1).
~Dropped out: UCLA (t-19), Louisville (22), Liberty (25)
~Moved in: N.C. State, Nebraska, Arizona State
|Team
|Points
|Change
|High/Low
|
1. Arkansas
|
150
|
--
|
1/1
|
t-2. Texas
|
140
|
+1
|
2/4
|
t-2. Vanderbilt
|
140
|
--
|
2/3
|
4. Tennessee
|
128
|
--
|
4/6
|
5. Mississippi State
|
123
|
--
|
3/8
|
6. Notre Dame
|
118
|
+1
|
3/8
|
7. Texas Tech
|
116
|
-1
|
5/11
|
8. Arizona
|
114
|
+1
|
6/8
|
9. Stanford
|
95
|
+5
|
9/12
|
10. East Carolina
|
92
|
+1
|
9/13
|
11. Oregon
|
91
|
-1
|
9/14
|
12. Ole Miss
|
86
|
+1
|
10/14
|
13. Florida
|
82
|
-5
|
11/13
|
14. UC-Irvine
|
65
|
+4
|
14/17
|
15. TCU
|
63
|
-3
|
8/21
|
16. N.C. State
|
49
|
+10
|
15/25
|
17. Gonzaga
|
42
|
+2
|
14/NR
|
18. Charlotte
|
40
|
+3
|
16/23
|
19. Florida State
|
27
|
-4
|
17/NR
|
t-20. Old Dominion
|
25
|
+4
|
18/NR
|
t-20. South Carolina
|
25
|
-3
|
16/NR
|
22. Southern Miss
|
24
|
+1
|
16/NR
|
23. Louisiana Tech
|
23
|
-7
|
18/NR
|
24. Nebraska
|
22
|
N/A
|
19/NR
|
25. Arizona State
|
21
|
+1
|
19/NR