2022 Pulaski Academy LB staying home as PWO

With seven commitments for the 2022 class, the Arkansas coaching staff has continued to breathe life into its in-state recruiting efforts and has now landed another prospect who is a true fan of the university.

Pulaski Academy defensive end/linebacker Mason Schueck committed to the Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on Sunday night, choosing them over offers from Presbyterian, Hendrix and Arkansas Baptist College.

“I have always wanted to be a Razorback," Schueck said. "I have been a fan since I started playing football and being able to now become a player is a dream come true. So when I was offered a PWO, I knew that there was no place else I would rather be. I knew Fayetteville was where my heart was.”

Schueck said the decision came easy when coach Sam Pittman called him and offered him to come as a preferred walk-on. The staff played a major part in Schueck bypassing his other small-school offers and staying home to play at Arkansas.

“The staff is great," Schueck said. "I love talking to coach Sam Pittman and coach Mike Scherer. Razorback football is in good hands and is heading in the right direction. I love how this staff has gone back to the ways of recruiting the state of Arkansas again. It will lead to great success in the near future.”

At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Schueck is getting this opportunity as a linebacker after earning all-conference honors as an offensive lineman the last two seasons.

He plans to take an unofficial visit on Wednesday and hopes to use this next year to get ready for his tenure at the university where he will take his talents to another level under defensive coordinator Barry Odom and Scherer.

“My expectations are to continue to get bigger, faster, and stronger and translate that work onto the field," Schueck said. "I am going to prepare myself to play in the SEC. I also have already started recruiting players from around central Arkansas.”