2022 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - March 8
Unlike its counterparts in football and basketball, college baseball does not have a universally accepted top 25 like the AP Poll. Instead, there are six major polls that schools and publications reference on various occasions, which can create confusion among fans.
To help with that, HawgBeat - the Arkansas site in the Rivals network - will create a single poll that combines the rankings by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Giving 25 points to the No. 1 team in each poll, 24 points to No. 2, all the way down to 1 point to No. 25, the teams with the 25 highest point totals are listed below, with the "receiving votes" section including each team that was in the top 25 of at least one poll but not within the highest 25.
The "high/low" column features each team's highest and lowest ranking of the week.
March 8 Poll Notes
~Despite losing its first game of the season, dropping a 5-1 decision to UCLA on the final day of the Shriners College Classic, Texas remained a unanimous No. 1 team in college baseball.
~The rankings appear to be coming into focus a little bit more with only 14 different teams ranked inside the top 10 of at least one poll -- down from 18 last week.
~A pair of ACC teams experienced the largest surge in Week 3 of the Composite Poll. North Carolina, which improved to 11-1 with a weekend sweep of Coastal Carolina and a couple of midweek wins, went from the first time in the receiving votes section to No. 18. Clemson was unranked in all six polls last week, but is now No. 21 after sweeping South Carolina to remain undefeated.
~Another ACC team had the largest drop, as North Carolina State fell 15 spots to No. 22 after getting swept at home by Northeastern and losing a midweek game to Campbell. It's also worth noting that Mississippi State fell from No. 15 to the "receiving votes" section after a rough week in which it barely beat Grambling and lost to Southern Miss in the midweek and lost 2 of 3 at Tulane on the weekend.
~Even with the Bulldogs dropping out of the top 25, the SEC still leads all conferences with seven teams in the Composite Poll. The ACC is right behind it with seven, followed by the Big 12 (4), Pac-12 (4), AAC (1) and WCC (1).
~Dropped out: Mississippi State (15), Maryland (21), Miami, Fla. (23), Sacramento State (24)
~Moved in: North Carolina (18), Clemson (21), Gonzaga (24), Tulane (25)
|Team
|Points
|Change
|High/Low
|
1. Texas
|
150
|
--
|
1/1
|
2. Vanderbilt
|
136
|
+1
|
2/7
|
3. Stanford
|
131
|
-1
|
2/5
|
4. Ole Miss
|
130
|
-1
|
2/10
|
5. Notre Dame
|
118
|
+3
|
3/9
|
6. Oregon State
|
116
|
+4
|
4/9
|
7. Tennessee
|
113
|
+5
|
3/11
|
8. Arkansas
|
101
|
+1
|
3/20
|
9. Oklahoma State
|
97
|
-3
|
6/16
|
10. LSU
|
95
|
-5
|
6/16
|
11. Georgia Tech
|
88
|
+5
|
7/14
|
12. Florida
|
80
|
+6
|
10/19
|
13. Liberty
|
74
|
+5
|
12/16
|
14. Florida State
|
72
|
--
|
8/22
|
15. Virginia
|
59
|
+5
|
5/NR
|
16. Arizona
|
56
|
-5
|
14/21
|
17. Texas Tech
|
52
|
+5
|
11/NR
|
18. North Carolina
|
49
|
+8
|
14/20
|
19. Georgia
|
47
|
-6
|
11/NR
|
20. UCLA
|
31
|
+5
|
13/NR
|
21. Clemson
|
30
|
N/A
|
18/NR
|
22. N.C. State
|
26
|
-15
|
17/NR
|
23. TCU
|
25
|
-6
|
15/NR
|
24. Gonzaga
|
19
|
N/A
|
15/NR
|
25. Tulane
|
17
|
N/A
|
18/NR