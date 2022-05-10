2022 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - May 10
Unlike its counterparts in football and basketball, college baseball does not have a universally accepted top 25 like the AP Poll. Instead, there are five major polls that schools and publications reference on various occasions, which can create confusion among fans.
To help with that, HawgBeat - the Arkansas site in the Rivals network - will create a single poll that combines the rankings by Baseball America, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
(NOTE: Collegiate Baseball used to be included, but was removed due to extreme inconsistencies.)
Giving 25 points to the No. 1 team in each poll, 24 points to No. 2, all the way down to 1 point to No. 25, the teams with the 25 highest point totals are listed below, with the "receiving votes" section including each team that was in the top 25 of at least one poll but not within the highest 25.
The "high/low" column features each team's highest and lowest ranking of the week.
May 10 Poll Notes
~Despite losing its first series of the season, dropping two of three games at Kentucky, Tennessee remained at No. 1 in the Composite Poll, but it is no longer unanimous. Oregon State - who had been a unanimous No. 2 the last two weeks - is No. 1 in a couple of polls (Baseball America and NCBWA).
~Beyond the top two teams, there are seven teams ranked in the top eight of all five polls, illustrating a pretty clear upper tier.
~Those seven schools have rankings that vary by no more than three spots amongst the five polls. Of the other 14 unanimous top-25 teams, only two have a variance of three or fewer spots. That illustrates how seemingly wide open it is behind the top tier.
~The biggest movement in the poll involved UCLA, which fell 15 spots to No. 23 after losing a midweek game to Long Beach State and being swept at Washington. Southern Miss also dropped eight spots to No. 15 after losing a home series against Old Dominion.
~Although Georgia fell out, the SEC still has six teams in the Composite Poll because Vanderbilt moved in. That is tied with the ACC for the most of any conference.
~The Big 12 is third on that list with four ranked teams, followed by the Pac-12 with three. The Big East, Big Ten, Big West, C-USA, Sun Belt, WAC and WCC each have one ranked team apiece.
~Dropped out: Georgia (21), TCU (24), Oregon (25)
~Moved in: UC-Santa Barbara (t-21), Vanderbilt (24), Grand Canyon (t-25), Oklahoma (t-25)
|Team
|Points
|Change
|High Low
|
1. Tennessee
|
123
|
--
|
1/2
|
2. Oregon State
|
122
|
--
|
1/2
|
3. Oklahoma State
|
114
|
--
|
3/4
|
t-4. Arkansas
|
107
|
--
|
4/6
|
t-4. Virginia Tech
|
107
|
+1
|
3/6
|
6. Miami (Fla.)
|
102
|
--
|
5/6
|
7. Louisville
|
93
|
+2
|
7/8
|
8. Stanford
|
80
|
+4
|
7/17
|
9. Gonzaga
|
74
|
+1
|
10/12
|
10. UConn
|
72
|
+5
|
7/18
|
11. Texas Tech
|
70
|
--
|
8/15
|
12. Virginia
|
67
|
--
|
9/18
|
13. Texas A&M
|
66
|
+3
|
10/16
|
14. Notre Dame
|
64
|
--
|
8/16
|
15. Southern Miss
|
62
|
-8
|
11/17
|
16. LSU
|
57
|
+1
|
9/18
|
17. Texas State
|
39
|
+5
|
15/24
|
18. Florida State
|
37
|
+1
|
11/25
|
19. Maryland
|
36
|
-1
|
14/NR
|
20. Texas
|
29
|
+3
|
16/NR
|
t-21. UC-Santa Barbara
|
25
|
+6
|
19/23
|
t-21. Auburn
|
25
|
-1
|
20/22
|
23. UCLA
|
18
|
-15
|
20/24
|
24. Vanderbilt
|
10
|
+4
|
21/NR
|
t-25. Grand Canyon
|
7
|
+4
|
20/NR
|
t-25. Oklahoma
|
7
|
n/a
|
21/NR