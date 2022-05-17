2022 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - May 17
Unlike its counterparts in football and basketball, college baseball does not have a universally accepted top 25 like the AP Poll. Instead, there are five major polls that schools and publications reference on various occasions, which can create confusion among fans.
To help with that, HawgBeat - the Arkansas site in the Rivals network - will create a single poll that combines the rankings by Baseball America, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
(NOTE: Collegiate Baseball used to be included, but was removed due to extreme inconsistencies.)
Giving 25 points to the No. 1 team in each poll, 24 points to No. 2, all the way down to 1 point to No. 25, the teams with the 25 highest point totals are listed below, with the "receiving votes" section including each team that was in the top 25 of at least one poll but not within the highest 25.
The "high/low" column features each team's highest and lowest ranking of the week.
May 17 Poll Notes
~Tennessee is once again the unanimous No. 1 team in the country after taking two of three against Georgia. The Volunteers took the top spot in last week's composite, but had it's streak of six straight weeks as the unanimous No. 1 team come to an end because a couple of polls had Oregon State in the top spot.
~There is nearly a unanimous No. 2 and No. 3 with Oregon State and Virginia Tech, but the teams are flipped in Perfect Game's top 25.
~The largest movements in the Composite Poll involve teams from the SEC West. Texas A&M jumped up nine spots and into a tie at No. 4 after sweeping Mississippi State, while LSU fell nine spots to No. 25 after being swept by Ole Miss.
~The SEC and ACC are still tied with six top-25 teams apiece. They are followed by the Big 12's four teams and the Pac-12's three teams. The Big East, Big Ten, Big West, C-USA, Sun Belt and WCC each have one ranked team.
~Dropped out: Grand Canyon (t-25), Oklahoma (t-25)
~Moved in: TCU (23)
|Team
|Points
|Change
|High/Low
|
1. Tennessee
|
125
|
--
|
1/1
|
2. Oregon State
|
119
|
--
|
2/3
|
3. Virginia Tech
|
116
|
+1
|
2/3
|
t-4. Texas Tech
|
101
|
+7
|
5/7
|
t-4. Texas A&M
|
101
|
+9
|
4/11
|
6. Stanford
|
97
|
+2
|
4/12
|
t-7. Arkansas
|
94
|
-3
|
5/9
|
t-7. Miami (Fla.)
|
94
|
-1
|
5/9
|
9. Oklahoma State
|
82
|
-6
|
8/13
|
10. Louisville
|
77
|
-3
|
7/14
|
11. Gonzaga
|
74
|
-2
|
10/13
|
12. Notre Dame
|
70
|
+2
|
8/14
|
13. Virginia
|
67
|
-1
|
10/15
|
14. UConn
|
54
|
-4
|
12/19
|
15. Texas State
|
49
|
+2
|
11/24
|
16. Florida State
|
47.5
|
+2
|
6/23
|
17. Southern Miss
|
44
|
-2
|
16/18
|
18. Maryland
|
38
|
+1
|
14/NR
|
19. Auburn
|
35
|
+2
|
18/20
|
20. Texas
|
29
|
--
|
16/NR
|
21. UC-Santa Barbara
|
27.5
|
--
|
18/23
|
22. Vanderbilt
|
27
|
+2
|
16/NR
|
23. TCU
|
15
|
+4
|
15/NR
|
24. UCLA
|
14
|
-1
|
22/25
|
25. LSU
|
13
|
-9
|
20/NR