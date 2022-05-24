2022 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - May 24
Unlike its counterparts in football and basketball, college baseball does not have a universally accepted top 25 like the AP Poll. Instead, there are five major polls that schools and publications reference on various occasions, which can create confusion among fans.
To help with that, HawgBeat - the Arkansas site in the Rivals network - will create a single poll that combines the rankings by Baseball America, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
(NOTE: Collegiate Baseball used to be included, but was removed due to extreme inconsistencies.)
Giving 25 points to the No. 1 team in each poll, 24 points to No. 2, all the way down to 1 point to No. 25, the teams with the 25 highest point totals are listed below, with the "receiving votes" section including each team that was in the top 25 of at least one poll but not within the highest 25.
The "high/low" column features each team's highest and lowest ranking of the week.
May 24 Poll Notes
~For the eighth time in nine weeks, Tennessee is the unanimous No. 1 team in the country after sweeping Mississippi State to end the regular season. There is also now a unanimous No. 2 team, with Virginia Tech moving into the second spot of every poll after sweeping Duke.
~Behind those two, the next five teams are ranked in the top seven of each poll with one exception -- Texas A&M is No. 9 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Aggies are top seven in all of the others, as are Stanford, Oregon State, Miami (Fla.) and Louisville.
~Outside of Florida State falling completely out of the Composite Poll, the largest drop was by UConn, which barely remained in the top 25 after being swept at Georgetown, falling 11 spots to a tie for No. 25.
~On the opposite end of the spectrum, Maryland jumped up eight spots to No. 10 after a two-game sweep of Purdue this weekend.
~With Florida State and Vanderbilt dropping out of the top 25 and Oklahoma moving in, the ACC, Big 12 and ACC are now tied for the most teams in the Composite Poll with five apiece. The Pac-12 has three ranked teams, while the AAC, Big East, Big Ten, Big West, C-USA, Sun Belt, WAC and WCC each have one.
~Dropped out: Florida State (16), Vanderbilt (22)
~Moved in: Oklahoma (22), East Carolina (24), Grand Canyon (t-25)
|Team
|Points
|Change
|High/Low
|
1. Tennessee
|
125
|
--
|
1/1
|
2. Virginia Tech
|
120
|
+1
|
2/2
|
3. Stanford
|
112
|
+3
|
3/4
|
4. Oregon State
|
106
|
-2
|
3/7
|
5. Texas A&M
|
105
|
-1
|
3/9
|
6. Miami (Fla.)
|
103
|
+1
|
5/6
|
7. Louisville
|
97
|
+3
|
6/7
|
8. Oklahoma State
|
85
|
--
|
7/13
|
9. Texas Tech
|
81
|
-5
|
8/12
|
10. Maryland
|
75
|
+8
|
8/17
|
11. Arkansas
|
74
|
-4
|
10/13
|
12. Gonzaga
|
68
|
-1
|
10/15
|
13. Southern Miss
|
61
|
+4
|
10/17
|
14. Texas State
|
59
|
+1
|
11/19
|
15. Notre Dame
|
57
|
-3
|
13/16
|
16. Virginia
|
47
|
-3
|
13/23
|
17. TCU
|
42
|
+6
|
8/25
|
18. UC-Santa Barbara
|
40
|
+3
|
13/23
|
19. Texas
|
38
|
+1
|
16/24
|
20. LSU
|
33
|
+5
|
15/21
|
21. UCLA
|
28
|
+3
|
18/22
|
22. Oklahoma
|
19
|
+4
|
18/NR
|
23. Auburn
|
16
|
-4
|
20/NR
|
24. East Carolina
|
10.5
|
+4
|
20/NR
|
t-25. Grand Canyon
|
7
|
+1
|
22/NR
|
t-25. UConn
|
7
|
-11
|
22/NR