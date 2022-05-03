2022 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - May 3
Unlike its counterparts in football and basketball, college baseball does not have a universally accepted top 25 like the AP Poll. Instead, there are five major polls that schools and publications reference on various occasions, which can create confusion among fans.
To help with that, HawgBeat - the Arkansas site in the Rivals network - will create a single poll that combines the rankings by Baseball America, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
(NOTE: Collegiate Baseball used to be included, but was removed due to extreme inconsistencies.)
Giving 25 points to the No. 1 team in each poll, 24 points to No. 2, all the way down to 1 point to No. 25, the teams with the 25 highest point totals are listed below, with the "receiving votes" section including each team that was in the top 25 of at least one poll but not within the highest 25.
The "high/low" column features each team's highest and lowest ranking of the week.
May 3 Poll Notes
~For the sixth straight week, Tennessee is the unanimous No. 1 team. The Volunteers dropped one game against Auburn this weekend, but won a tight rubber match to take the series.
~For the second straight week, Oregon State is the unanimous No. 2 team (not including the Collegiate Baseball poll, which was dropped from the Composite Poll last month due to extreme inconsistencies, because it has Arkansas at No. 2). The Beavers are coming off a midweek win over Oregon and series win over Utah.
~Beyond the top two spots, Oklahoma State and Arkansas are unanimous top-5 teams, while Virginia Tech and Miami (Fla.) are in the top seven of each poll and UCLA is in the top nine of every poll.
~Outside of Texas A&M and Florida State moving into the top 25, the biggest jump within the top 25 was by Louisville, which moved up nine spots to No. 9 after a sweep of Clemson.
~On the opposite side of the spectrum, a pair of Big 12 schools saw big drops after tough weekends. Texas fell 13 spots to No. 23 after being swept by Oklahoma State, while TCU fell 10 spots to No. 24 after dropping a midweek game against Dallas Baptist and losing both of its weekend games against Florida State.
~With the Seminoles moving back into the top 25, the SEC and ACC are once again tied with six teams in the Composite Poll. The SEC swapped one of its teams, with Vanderbilt dropping out and Texas A&M moving in.
~The Pac-12 and Big 12 are the only other conferences with multiple ranked teams, as each has four, while the Big East, Big Ten, C-USA, Sun Belt and WCC have one ranked team apiece.
~Dropped out: Vanderbilt (t-23), Georgia Southern (t-23)
~Moved in: Texas A&M (16), Florida State (19)
|Team
|Points
|Change
|High/Low
|
1. Tennessee
|
125
|
--
|
1/1
|
2. Oregon State
|
120
|
--
|
2/2
|
3. Oklahoma State
|
113
|
+5
|
3/4
|
4. Arkansas
|
109
|
+1
|
3/5
|
5. Virginia Tech
|
106.5
|
+2
|
3/6
|
6. Miami (Fla.)
|
100
|
-3
|
5/7
|
7. Southern Miss
|
89.5
|
-3
|
t-5/13
|
8. UCLA
|
88
|
+5
|
8/9
|
9. Louisville
|
78
|
+9
|
7/14
|
10. Gonzaga
|
69
|
+1
|
11/15
|
11. Texas Tech
|
68
|
+1
|
9/17
|
t-12. Stanford
|
64
|
-6
|
10/22
|
t-12. Virginia
|
64
|
-3
|
9/18
|
14. Notre Dame
|
63
|
+1
|
8/16
|
15. UConn
|
59
|
+1
|
7/NR
|
16. Texas A&M
|
45
|
+10
|
13/21
|
17. LSU
|
38
|
+4
|
14/20
|
18. Maryland
|
35
|
+3
|
15/NR
|
19. Florida State
|
34
|
+7
|
10/25
|
20. Auburn
|
31
|
-1
|
18/22
|
21. Georgia
|
28
|
-4
|
16/25
|
22. Texas State
|
27
|
-2
|
17/NR
|
23. Texas
|
20
|
-13
|
18/NR
|
24. TCU
|
17
|
-10
|
16/NR
|
25. Oregon
|
13
|
--
|
17/NR