2022 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - May 31

Giving 25 points to the No. 1 team in each poll, 24 points to No. 2, all the way down to 1 point to No. 25, the teams with the 25 highest point totals are listed below, with the "receiving votes" section including each team that was in the top 25 of at least one poll but not within the highest 25.

To help with that, HawgBeat - the Arkansas site in the Rivals network - will create a single poll that combines the rankings by Baseball America, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Unlike its counterparts in football and basketball, college baseball does not have a universally accepted top 25 like the AP Poll. Instead, there are five major polls that schools and publications reference on various occasions, which can create confusion among fans.

~After winning the SEC Tournament in dominant fashion, Tennessee will unsurprisingly enter the NCAA Tournament as the unanimous No. 1 team for the ninth time in 10 weeks.

~The rest of the top five -- Stanford, Oregon State, Virginia Tech and Texas A&M -- consists of teams that are unanimous top-7 teams. That is also reflected in the bracket, as they are the top five seeds in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

~The biggest difference between the Composite Poll and the top-8 national seeds involved East Carolina, which earned the No. 8 overall seed despite being No. 17 in the Composite Poll and no higher than No. 10 in any of the individual polls.

~Among the other regional hosts, Florida and Auburn received the No. 13 and No. 14 overall seeds in the NCAA Tournament, but are No. 22 and No. 25, respectively, in the Composite Poll. Georgia Southern got the final host spot at No. 16, but was a top-25 team in only three of the individual polls and ranked no higher than No. 21.

~The teams with the biggest complaints are probably Oklahoma and Notre Dame, which are tied for No. 11 in the Composite Poll, but were not chosen as regional hosts.

~Not including North Carolina and Florida, who were unranked in every poll last week but are now in the top 25, the biggest jump of the week was by the Sooners, who moved up 11 spots to a tie for No. 11 after winning the Big 12 Tournament.

~On the opposite end of the spectrum, Texas Tech and Arkansas each dropped nine spots -- to No. 18 and tied for No. 20, respectively -- after poor showings in their conference tournaments.

~With North Carolina moving into the top 25, the ACC leads all conferences with six teams in the Composite Poll. It is followed by the SEC and Big 12, which have five ranked teams apiece, and then the Pac-12 with three. The AAC, Big Ten, Big West, C-USA, Sun Belt and WCC each have one ranked team.

~Dropped out: LSU (20), Grand Canyon (t-25), UConn (t-25)

~Moved in: North Carolina (t-15), Florida (22)