2022 Week 1 SEC Baseball Scoreboard

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Here are the results from around the SEC on the first weekend of the 2022 season…

Alabama vs. Xavier Friday: W, 5-4

Saturday: W, 5-4

Sunday: W, 9-4 Arkansas vs. Illinois State Friday: L, 3-2

Saturday: W, 5-1

Sunday: W, 4-2 Auburn at State Farm College Baseball Showdown (Arlington) Friday vs. Oklahoma: L, 3-0

Saturday vs. Texas Tech: W, 2-1

Sunday vs. Kansas State: W, 12-1 Florida vs. Liberty Friday: W, 7-2

Saturday: L, 6-4

Sunday: L, 5-3 Georgia vs. Albany Friday: W, 4-2

Saturday: W, 7-6

Sunday: W, 9-1 Kentucky at Jacksonville State Friday: W, 10-8

Saturday: W, 6-2

Sunday: W, 15-1 LSU vs. Maine Friday: W, 13-1

Saturday: W, 17-8

Sunday: W, 21-6 Mississippi State vs. Long Beach State Friday: L, 3-0

Saturday: L, 13-3

Sunday: W, 12-4 Ole Miss vs. Charleston Southern Friday: W, 9-3

Saturday: W, 11-1

Sunday: W, 12-2 Missouri at Nicholls State Friday: W, 12-1

Saturday: W, 14-2

Sunday: L, 9-8

Monday: 1 p.m. South Carolina vs. UNC-Greensboro Friday: W, 9-7

Saturday: L, 5-4

Sunday: W, 8-7 (10 inn.) Tennessee vs. Georgia Southern Friday: W, 9-0

Saturday: W, 10-3

Sunday: W, 14-0 Texas A&M vs. Fordham Friday: W, 13-1

Saturday: W, 5-3

Sunday: W, 5-4 Vanderbilt vs. Oklahoma State Friday: W, 3-0

Saturday: L, 4-3

Sunday: L, 7-5

Records