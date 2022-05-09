2022 Week 12 SEC Baseball Scoreboard, Standings, Current Tourney Seeding

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Here are the results from around the SEC during the 12th week of the 2022 season…

Midweek Games

Arkansas

vs. Missouri State

—Tuesday: L, 6-4 Florida

vs. South Florida

—Tuesday: W, 18-3 Georgia

vs. Kennesaw State

—Tuesday: W, 10-7 LSU

vs. Nicholls

—Tuesday: W, 10-6 Missouri

vs. Southeast Missouri State

—Tuesday: W, 9-3 South Carolina

vs. North Carolina A&T

—Wednesday: W, 9-4 Tennessee

vs. Alabama A&M

—Tuesday: W, 14-1 Texas A&M

vs. UT-Arlington

—Tuesday: W, 10-5 Vanderbilt

vs. Louisville

—Tuesday: L, 1-0

Conference Play

Arkansas at Auburn (ARK won 2 of 3)

—Friday: ARK, 11-8

—Saturday: AUB, 5-3

—Sunday: ARK, 7-4 Florida at Mississippi State (FLA sweep)

—Friday: FLA, 8-6

—Saturday: FLA, 9-3

—Sunday: FLA, 6-2 LSU at Alabama (LSU won 2 of 3)

—Friday: LSU, 6-5

—Saturday: ALA, 8-3

—Sunday: LSU, 12-3 Missouri at Ole Miss (MISS sweep)

—Friday: MISS, 7-5

—Saturday: MISS, 8-1

—Sunday: MISS, 10-2 South Carolina at Texas A&M (A&M won 2 of 3)

—Friday: A&M, 16-4

—Saturday: A&M, 13-12

—Sunday: SC, 9-4 Tennessee at Kentucky (KENT won 2 of 3)

—Thursday: KENT, 3-2 (13 inn.)

—Friday: KENT, 5-2 (game finished Sat.)

—Saturday: TENN, 7-2 (7 inn.) Vanderbilt at Georgia (VAN won 2 of 3)

—Friday: VAN, 11-9

—Saturday: UGA, 13-7

—Sunday: VAN, 4-0

Conference Standings

SEC West Team SEC Games Back Overall SEC Series Results Remaining Series 1. Arkansas 16-8 -- 36-12 6-2 vs. VAN at ALA t-2. LSU 14-10 2 32-15 5-3 vs. MISS at VAN t-2. Texas A&M 14-10 2 30-16 6-2 vs. MSU at MISS 4. Auburn 13-11 3 32-16 4-4 vs. ALA at KENT t-5. Ole Miss 10-14 6 27-19 3-5 at LSU vs. A&M t-5. Alabama 10-14 6 26-22 2-6 at AUB vs. ARK 7. Mississippi State 9-15 7 25-23 3-5 at A&M vs. TENN

SEC East Team SEC Games Back Overall SEC Series Results Remaining Series 1. Tennessee 20-4 -- 42-6 7-1 vs. UGA at MSU 2. Georgia 13-11 7 32-16 4-4 at TENN vs. MIZZ 3. Vanderbilt 12-12 8 31-15 4-4 at ARK vs. LSU 4. Florida 11-13 9 29-18 4-4 at MIZZ vs. SC 5. South Carolina 10-14 10 24-22 3-5 vs. KENT at FLA 6. Kentucky 9-15 11 26-21 2-6 at SC vs. AUB 7. Missouri 7-17 13 25-20 3-5 vs. FLA at UGA

Current SEC Tournament Seeding