 2022 Week 12 SEC Baseball Scoreboard, Standings, Current Tourney Seeding
baseball

2022 Week 12 SEC Baseball Scoreboard, Standings, Current Tourney Seeding

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Here are the results from around the SEC during the 12th week of the 2022 season…

Midweek Games

Arkansas
vs. Missouri State
—Tuesday: L, 6-4

Florida
vs. South Florida
—Tuesday: W, 18-3

Georgia
vs. Kennesaw State
—Tuesday: W, 10-7

LSU
vs. Nicholls
—Tuesday: W, 10-6

Missouri
vs. Southeast Missouri State
—Tuesday: W, 9-3

South Carolina
vs. North Carolina A&T
—Wednesday: W, 9-4

Tennessee
vs. Alabama A&M
—Tuesday: W, 14-1

Texas A&M
vs. UT-Arlington
—Tuesday: W, 10-5

Vanderbilt
vs. Louisville
—Tuesday: L, 1-0

Conference Play

Arkansas at Auburn (ARK won 2 of 3)
—Friday: ARK, 11-8
—Saturday: AUB, 5-3
—Sunday: ARK, 7-4

Florida at Mississippi State (FLA sweep)
—Friday: FLA, 8-6
—Saturday: FLA, 9-3
—Sunday: FLA, 6-2

LSU at Alabama (LSU won 2 of 3)
—Friday: LSU, 6-5
—Saturday: ALA, 8-3
—Sunday: LSU, 12-3

Missouri at Ole Miss (MISS sweep)
—Friday: MISS, 7-5
—Saturday: MISS, 8-1
—Sunday: MISS, 10-2

South Carolina at Texas A&M (A&M won 2 of 3)
—Friday: A&M, 16-4
—Saturday: A&M, 13-12
—Sunday: SC, 9-4

Tennessee at Kentucky (KENT won 2 of 3)
—Thursday: KENT, 3-2 (13 inn.)
—Friday: KENT, 5-2 (game finished Sat.)
—Saturday: TENN, 7-2 (7 inn.)

Vanderbilt at Georgia (VAN won 2 of 3)
—Friday: VAN, 11-9
—Saturday: UGA, 13-7
—Sunday: VAN, 4-0

Conference Standings

SEC West
Team SEC Games Back Overall SEC Series Results Remaining Series

1. Arkansas

16-8

--

36-12

6-2

vs. VAN

at ALA

t-2. LSU

14-10

2

32-15

5-3

vs. MISS

at VAN

t-2. Texas A&M

14-10

2

30-16

6-2

vs. MSU

at MISS

4. Auburn

13-11

3

32-16

4-4

vs. ALA

at KENT

t-5. Ole Miss

10-14

6

27-19

3-5

at LSU

vs. A&M

t-5. Alabama

10-14

6

26-22

2-6

at AUB

vs. ARK

7. Mississippi State

9-15

7

25-23

3-5

at A&M

vs. TENN
SEC East
Team SEC Games Back Overall SEC Series Results Remaining Series

1. Tennessee

20-4

--

42-6

7-1

vs. UGA

at MSU

2. Georgia

13-11

7

32-16

4-4

at TENN

vs. MIZZ

3. Vanderbilt

12-12

8

31-15

4-4

at ARK

vs. LSU

4. Florida

11-13

9

29-18

4-4

at MIZZ

vs. SC

5. South Carolina

10-14

10

24-22

3-5

vs. KENT

at FLA

6. Kentucky

9-15

11

26-21

2-6

at SC

vs. AUB

7. Missouri

7-17

13

25-20

3-5

vs. FLA

at UGA

Current SEC Tournament Seeding

1. Tennessee^

2. Arkansas*

3. Texas A&M (tied with LSU at 14-10, but owns tiebreaker)

4. LSU

5. Auburn/Georgia (tiebreaker undetermined)

6. Auburn/Georgia (tiebreaker undetermined)

7. Vanderbilt

8. Florida

9. South Carolina (tied with Ole Miss/Alabama at 10-14, but owns tiebreaker)

10. Alabama (tied with Ole Miss at 10-14, but owns tiebreaker)

11. Ole Miss

12. Kentucky/Mississippi State (tiebreaker undetermined)

----------

13. Kentucky/Mississippi State (tiebreaker undetermined)

14. Missouri

^Clinched a top-two seed by winning the SEC East
*Clinched a spot in the SEC Tournament

{{ article.author_name }}