2022 Week 12 SEC Baseball Scoreboard, Standings, Current Tourney Seeding
College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.
Here are the results from around the SEC during the 12th week of the 2022 season…
Midweek Games
Arkansas
vs. Missouri State
—Tuesday: L, 6-4
Florida
vs. South Florida
—Tuesday: W, 18-3
Georgia
vs. Kennesaw State
—Tuesday: W, 10-7
LSU
vs. Nicholls
—Tuesday: W, 10-6
Missouri
vs. Southeast Missouri State
—Tuesday: W, 9-3
South Carolina
vs. North Carolina A&T
—Wednesday: W, 9-4
Tennessee
vs. Alabama A&M
—Tuesday: W, 14-1
Texas A&M
vs. UT-Arlington
—Tuesday: W, 10-5
Vanderbilt
vs. Louisville
—Tuesday: L, 1-0
Conference Play
Arkansas at Auburn (ARK won 2 of 3)
—Friday: ARK, 11-8
—Saturday: AUB, 5-3
—Sunday: ARK, 7-4
Florida at Mississippi State (FLA sweep)
—Friday: FLA, 8-6
—Saturday: FLA, 9-3
—Sunday: FLA, 6-2
LSU at Alabama (LSU won 2 of 3)
—Friday: LSU, 6-5
—Saturday: ALA, 8-3
—Sunday: LSU, 12-3
Missouri at Ole Miss (MISS sweep)
—Friday: MISS, 7-5
—Saturday: MISS, 8-1
—Sunday: MISS, 10-2
South Carolina at Texas A&M (A&M won 2 of 3)
—Friday: A&M, 16-4
—Saturday: A&M, 13-12
—Sunday: SC, 9-4
Tennessee at Kentucky (KENT won 2 of 3)
—Thursday: KENT, 3-2 (13 inn.)
—Friday: KENT, 5-2 (game finished Sat.)
—Saturday: TENN, 7-2 (7 inn.)
Vanderbilt at Georgia (VAN won 2 of 3)
—Friday: VAN, 11-9
—Saturday: UGA, 13-7
—Sunday: VAN, 4-0
Conference Standings
|Team
|SEC
|Games Back
|Overall
|SEC Series Results
|Remaining Series
|
1. Arkansas
|
16-8
|
--
|
36-12
|
6-2
|
vs. VAN
at ALA
|
t-2. LSU
|
14-10
|
2
|
32-15
|
5-3
|
vs. MISS
at VAN
|
t-2. Texas A&M
|
14-10
|
2
|
30-16
|
6-2
|
vs. MSU
at MISS
|
4. Auburn
|
13-11
|
3
|
32-16
|
4-4
|
vs. ALA
at KENT
|
t-5. Ole Miss
|
10-14
|
6
|
27-19
|
3-5
|
at LSU
vs. A&M
|
t-5. Alabama
|
10-14
|
6
|
26-22
|
2-6
|
at AUB
vs. ARK
|
7. Mississippi State
|
9-15
|
7
|
25-23
|
3-5
|
at A&M
vs. TENN
|Team
|SEC
|Games Back
|Overall
|SEC Series Results
|Remaining Series
|
1. Tennessee
|
20-4
|
--
|
42-6
|
7-1
|
vs. UGA
at MSU
|
2. Georgia
|
13-11
|
7
|
32-16
|
4-4
|
at TENN
vs. MIZZ
|
3. Vanderbilt
|
12-12
|
8
|
31-15
|
4-4
|
at ARK
vs. LSU
|
4. Florida
|
11-13
|
9
|
29-18
|
4-4
|
at MIZZ
vs. SC
|
5. South Carolina
|
10-14
|
10
|
24-22
|
3-5
|
vs. KENT
at FLA
|
6. Kentucky
|
9-15
|
11
|
26-21
|
2-6
|
at SC
vs. AUB
|
7. Missouri
|
7-17
|
13
|
25-20
|
3-5
|
vs. FLA
at UGA
Current SEC Tournament Seeding
1. Tennessee^
2. Arkansas*
3. Texas A&M (tied with LSU at 14-10, but owns tiebreaker)
4. LSU
5. Auburn/Georgia (tiebreaker undetermined)
6. Auburn/Georgia (tiebreaker undetermined)
7. Vanderbilt
8. Florida
9. South Carolina (tied with Ole Miss/Alabama at 10-14, but owns tiebreaker)
10. Alabama (tied with Ole Miss at 10-14, but owns tiebreaker)
11. Ole Miss
12. Kentucky/Mississippi State (tiebreaker undetermined)
----------
13. Kentucky/Mississippi State (tiebreaker undetermined)
14. Missouri
^Clinched a top-two seed by winning the SEC East
*Clinched a spot in the SEC Tournament