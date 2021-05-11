 HawgBeat - 2023 running back Darien Bennett has sights set on Arkansas camp
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-11 12:11:30 -0500') }} football Edit

2023 running back Darien Bennett has sights set on Arkansas camp

Former Parkview, current Jacksonville running back Darien Bennett. (Nick Wenger)
Ryan Casper
HawgBeat Editorial Intern

Darien Bennett, a 6-foot, 215-pound running back out of Jacksonville, Arkansas, is loving what the Razorbacks have to offer as he rolls into his junior season.

“Number one priority is what the coach does to better me as a man,” Bennett said. “I feel that Arkansas has a coach to do so and get me in the game to help me develop and better the system.”

Getting his first offer from Arkansas was a dream come true for the young athlete and he's one of just three players in the state to earn one so far in the 2023 class–joining Rivals100 tight end Shamar Easter and El Dorado wideout DeAndra Burns.

“I am a diehard hog fan,” Bennett said. “It truly was amazing for me and my family.”

Making sure he exceeds expectations is a priority for Bennett. He mentioned the hard work he has been putting into his craft this off-season.

“The main thing that I would say I have been working on is agility,” Bennett said. “I have been putting in the hours to make sure I am the best that I can be for next season.”

His sophomore season was full of promise as he ran for 910 rushing yards on 168 carries, nine touchdowns and five receptions for 74 yards.

The elusive running back has time to up his game as he goes into his junior year and his name will undoubtedly continue to spread this summer.

“As of now I have a list of coaches from many different schools that follow me on Twitter,” Bennett said. “I am hoping to visit as many schools as possible in order to see my options.”

With his expectations skyrocketing, the Natural State native says he is most excited for his visit to an Arkansas camp this summer.

“I am going to go to the high school prospect camp in Arkansas,” Bennett said. “I am just ready to go and show off my talent to the coaches there in Fayetteville.”

The Arkansas high school camp begins on June 17th and goes on until June 19th. He's also planning to attend camp at Arkansas State the week before.

