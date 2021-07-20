 Arkansas Razorbacks Football team offers 2024 Georgia ATH KingJoseph Edwards
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-20 08:22:27 -0500') }} football Edit

2024 Georgia ATH earns offer from Ashley after great summer

Justin Lewis • HawgBeat
Staff

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

ATH KingJospeh Edwards displayed enough athletic ability to grab offers before his sophomore season.
ATH KingJospeh Edwards displayed enough athletic ability to grab offers before his sophomore season. (Rivals.com)

The Arkansas staff has been busy with the Class of 2024 recently and is not limiting themselves to areas close by the Natural State.

An athlete from Buford, Ga., KingJoseph Edwards is one of the players the Razorbacks have already targeted in their nationwide search. Getting in early on a player like Edwards is one way to stay in the conversation, but his offer sheet is expected to grow expeditiously.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}