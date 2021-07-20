2024 Georgia ATH earns offer from Ashley after great summer
The Arkansas staff has been busy with the Class of 2024 recently and is not limiting themselves to areas close by the Natural State.
An athlete from Buford, Ga., KingJoseph Edwards is one of the players the Razorbacks have already targeted in their nationwide search. Getting in early on a player like Edwards is one way to stay in the conversation, but his offer sheet is expected to grow expeditiously.
