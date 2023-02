Keeping in-state recruits home to play for the Hogs is one of Sam Pittman's priorities in upcoming classes, and his staff offered 2025 North Little Rock defensive back Keytrone Green a scholarship during his last trip to Fayetteville.

Green took a visit during the Razorbacks' Prospect Day on Jan 21, and that's when he received the offer. He told HawgBeat it meant a lot to him that the Hogs believed in him.