Recruiting the state of Texas has always been a priority for Arkansas, dating back to the Southwest Conference days when the Hogs were the only team in the conference not in the Lone Star State.

That hasn't changed with the class of 2025 either, as the Arkansas coaching staff has put a heavy emphasis on recruiting the state of Texas in the class.

In the 2024 class, Arkansas has four commitments from athletes in Texas, which is tied with the state of Alabama and second to the in-state class which features six commitments.

Texans have made big impacts for the Razorbacks in recent years. Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson, who remains a part of the offense despite two ACL tears, hails from Crowley.

Landon Jackson has also made a big impact for the Razorbacks on the defensive line. The Texarkana native has racked up nine tackles and two sacks on the season so far.

Having Jackson on campus is helping Arkansas in the 2025 recruiting cycle because, as talented as he is, his younger brother Lance might be better. Lance is ranked the No. 119 player in the country, and has seen plenty of Arkansas while supporting his brother.

So far in the 2025 recruiting cycle, Arkansas has sent out 26 offers to recruits in the state of Texas. Here’s who the coaching staff is targeting: