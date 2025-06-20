2026 ATH from Louisiana commits to Arkansas

The Arkansas football team got its 22nd commitment for the 2026 class in Shreveport (La.) Evangel athlete Ashton Dawson, he announced on Twitter Friday. Dawson competed in a 7-on-7 tournament on campus earlier in the week with Evangel.

Dawson, 6-foot-2, 285 pounds, plays running back and defensive line. He logged 103 tackles as a junior, including 17 for loss, four sacks, plus forced a fumble and blocked a field goal. He was offered by Arkansas on May 8 and is being recruited in college as a fullback/H-back, per sources.

Offensively, Dawson rushed two times for 24 yards with two touchdowns, plus caught two passes for 15 yards and a score for the Eagles.

Along with Arkansas, Dawson also reported offers from Florida State, Grambling State, Jackson State and Troy.

