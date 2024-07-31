Early commitments are becoming more and more popular these days and one of the top in Oklahoma is looking to follow the trend.

Durant (Okla.) four-star defensive end Colton Yarbrough has announced a commitment date in the near future. He has released a top five as well ahead of the decision.

Yarbrough tells Rivals he will announce a commitment decision on Saturday, August 3.

His final contenders are Georgia, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Colorado, and LSU.

Rivals will stream Yabrough's commitment live on Youtube.