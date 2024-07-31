2026 four-star DE Colton Yarbrough down to five, ready to commit
Early commitments are becoming more and more popular these days and one of the top in Oklahoma is looking to follow the trend.
Durant (Okla.) four-star defensive end Colton Yarbrough has announced a commitment date in the near future. He has released a top five as well ahead of the decision.
Yarbrough tells Rivals he will announce a commitment decision on Saturday, August 3.
His final contenders are Georgia, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Colorado, and LSU.
Rivals will stream Yabrough's commitment live on Youtube.
It is important to note Yarbrough is fresh off of a pair of visits in which he saw Georgia (July 26) and Arkansas (July 27).
I have not yet logged a FutureCast for Yarbrough's decision, but there is some confidence in the Razorbacks with just days ahead of his decision. Colorado has also been mentioned as a sleeper at times in his recruitment.
The 6-foot-5, 240 pound defender can play a variety of positions, including defensive end, outside linebacker, and even tight end.