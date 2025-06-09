2026 in-state receiver commits to Arkansas

Irvin is fresh off an official visit to Fayetteville, and made his announcement public on his X account on Monday.

The second commitment of the day has come in for the Arkansas Razorbacks, as wide receiver Blair Irvin III out of Bentonville announced his pledge to the Hogs.

Irvin has nine offers from Division I programs according to his Rivals profile, and he chose the Hogs over offers from Kansas State, South Florida, Minnesota, Purdue and others.

With Irvin’s commitment, Arkansas has grabbed two wide receivers out of Bentonville in the last three cycles. Irvin joins C.J. Brown (class of 2024) as Arkansas commits from roughly 20 minutes up the road from Fayetteville.

Arkansas now has 19 total commitments in the class of 2026, which ranks No. 14 in the nation and fourth in the SEC.