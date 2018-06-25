New on the HawgBeat Big Board, Melvin McBride just picked up an offer from the Razorbacks a couple weeks ago and he's already putting the Hogs at the top of his list. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound lineman from Tennessee is a Rivals 3-star prospect and has offers from 12 programs.

“My recruitment is going good,” McBride said. “I was at Alabama this weekend and it was good, but that’s the last of my visits until the barbecue at Arkansas at the end of summer, and maybe Tennessee’s too if I can work that out because they’re back-to-back.”

McBride says he really wants to hit the Hill for the Hogs' BBQ where they'll host many high priority targets before the kick-off for fall camp. The Tennessee native has already visited Fayetteville but says he still has more he wants to see.

“I visited Arkansas back in February or March and I liked the school a lot,” McBride said. “I liked what the school and the program were about but I didn’t get to talk to the coaches that much so that’s why I want to do an official there. Coach Fry wasn’t even there the day I was in Fayetteville but I talk to Coach Chavis so I’ve built a good relationship with him.”

The Razorbacks were one of the last programs to offer McBride this spring and they've been making a real effort in his home state with defensive coordinator John Chavis's connections throughout Tennessee.

“I was surprised when Coach Fry called me and gave me an offer because I hadn’t even met him yet but he told me he knows what kind of player I am and he wants to get to know me," McBride said. "I’ve talked to Coach Morris too. Coach Fry said he likes my athleticism and he really liked my film."