4 ways Arkansas can capitalize on 'get right' game vs. UAPB

The competition level might not be very high when Arkansas takes on Arkansas-Pine Bluff in War Memorial Stadium this Saturday, but there are plenty of things the Razorbacks can get done before hitting the open date.

Something can be said about the impact of a ‘get right’ game. Riding a three-game losing streak, if there was any point in time to have such a game for the Razorbacks, it is now.

“We’re just worried about our own team this week and getting back on track,” Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said. “A lot of positive energy at practice this week. Try to get poised to make a run. Certainly you can’t make a run if you don’t win the first one.”

On paper, this game should be a cakewalk and an opportunity to get players healthy for Arkansas. Like Pittman, the Razorback players are focused on playing their best game of the season.

“This is a very important game for us this week and one that we really need to win,” senior linebacker Hayden Henry said. “We need to go out and play our best game of the year so far. We have the ability just like every week to do it, and I think Saturday we need to go do it.”

This Saturday should provide Arkansas with an opportunity to show improvement. Here are four things we need to see out of the Hogs against an inferior FCS foe...

Less separation in the secondary

The Hogs have struggled mightily in coverage after starting the season atop the nation in pass defense. Over the past two weeks, receivers have averaged 17.2 yards per catch and Arkansas has given up three catches of 67 yards or more.

It was only a matter of time before teams began to connect on pass plays downfield, but it is a glaring issue that needs to be fixed. This week is a great opportunity for the young secondary players to gain confidence.

UAPB quarterbacks Skyler Perry and Xzavier Vaughn have combined for more interceptions than touchdowns this season and both are completing less than 54% of their passes. Perry is the starter and his average completion goes for just 5.1 yards.