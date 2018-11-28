Yesterday, HawgBeat looked at five Arkansas players who exceeded expectations in 2018. Today, we’ll head to the opposite end of the spectrum and examine five who had disappointing seasons…

Santos Ramirez

There is no denying Ramirez was a leader on defense, as evidenced by his teammates voting him a team captain and head coach Chad Morris selecting him as one of three representatives for SEC Media Days, but his play on the field didn’t always match up to his off-the-field presence. That is something even he owned up to late in the season, saying he hadn’t played as well as he had hoped.

Although Ramirez finished second on the team with 87 tackles, he was notorious for not wrapping up, missing tackles, taking poor angles and struggling in coverage. According to Pro Football Focus, he missed 10 tackles and gave up 21 receptions for 340 yards on 26 targets. Among the 26 SEC safeties who played at least 425 snaps this season, Ramirez’s 64.8 grade ranks 25th.

Brian Wallace

A former four-star prospect who never quite won over the previous staff in order begin the year as a starter, Wallace seemed to get new life with the new coaches. Morris called him a pleasant surprise over the offseason and he was the starter at right tackle from Day 1.

There were even some discussions that he could sneak into the NFL Draft with a solid year as a fifth-year senior, but that didn’t come to fruition. According to Pro Football Focus, Wallace gave up a team-high 27 pressures - including three sacks - and was penalized five times. His 60.7 grade ranks 19th out of 25 SEC tackles who played at least 500 snaps this season.

(Honorable mention: Colton Jackson’s 52.4 grade ranked last among the SEC tackles and 122nd out of 126 Power Five tackles with at least 500 snaps, but we went with Wallace because the expectations for him were higher.)

Cole Kelley

No one expected Kelley to be an All-SEC caliber quarterback, but he was thought to have the edge over Ty Storey because of his experience and arm strength. Even though he ended up winning the starting job, he failed to hang on to it.

Kelley started the season-opening win over Eastern Illinois, but Arkansas didn’t start moving the ball on offense until he was replaced by Storey. He was also on the field for the Razorbacks’ second-half collapses against Colorado State and Ole Miss and threw four interceptions in an embarrassing loss to North Texas despite not playing most of the second half.

By the end of the year, Kelley was left off the travel roster and relegated to playing tight end on the scout team. He finished the season 35-of-67 passing (52.2 percent) for 455 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions, while adding 73 yards and three scores on the ground.

Jared Cornelius

When Bret Bielema was fired, Cornelius thought about transferring to SMU, so when Morris was hired at Arkansas it seemed like a perfect match. Coming back as a fifth-year senior after tearing his Achilles last year, he was the Razorbacks’ most experienced receiver with 79 receptions for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Despite being one of the most used receivers this season, though, Cornelius didn’t catch a pass in the first two games and finished with only eight receptions for 102 yards. In the penultimate game of the season, he missed a block on a screen that killed Arkansas’ opening drive and contributed to the 52-6 beatdown at Mississippi State. Among 69 SEC wide receivers who were targeted at least 15 times, his 53.0 grade ranked 65th.

Cornelius also didn’t endear himself to the fanbase when he called out Arkansas fans for booing Kelley following the North Texas loss.

Randy Ramsey

Perhaps no player has experienced a journey quite like Ramsey. Despite flashing his potential during spring ball and fall camp, he struggled to get on the field and was actually kicked off the team at one point. He returned to Fayetteville as a walk-on and earned his scholarship back under the previous staff, but still never quite lived up to his potential on the field.

With the Razorbacks bringing in John Chavis, many thought Ramsey would finally become a force to be reckoned with in 2018. The long-time SEC defensive coordinator even said he wished he had more time with Ramsey because he saw his talent. His final numbers this season - 32 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, six quarterback hurries and one fumble recover - weren’t terrible, but fell short of expectations.