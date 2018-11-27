Arkansas had arguably the worst season in school history in 2018, losing 10 games for the first time ever, but there were a few individual bright spots.

Here’s a look at the top five Razorbacks who exceeded expectations in head coach Chad Morris’ first season…

Armon Watts

There is no debating which player should be at the top of this list. Watts went from seven career tackles to seven sacks as a fifth-year senior. He played nearly five times as many snaps this year as he did under the previous coaching staff, so he truly came out of nowhere.

According to Pro Football Focus, he was Arkansas’ best player on either side of the ball, earning an 86.7 grade. Finishing the season with 49 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, three forced fumbles, three quarterback hurries and two pass breakups, Watts has put himself in position to be selected in the NFL Draft.

Rakeem Boyd

Anyone who watched “Last Chance U” on Netflix knew Boyd had a lot of talent, but the jump from junior college to the SEC is a big one and sometimes it takes time for players to adjust. His late arrival on campus likely also contributed to his slow start, but Boyd eventually earned the starting job and was the Razorbacks’ clear No. 1 running back this season.

There was a six-game stretch in which he averaged more than 100 yards of offense, including a 102-yard rushing effort against Alabama - making him the first Arkansas player to hit that mark since Darren McFadden in 2007. Boyd finished the year with 734 yards and two touchdowns on 123 carries and caught 23 passes for 165 yards.

Connor Limpert

Despite a solid sophomore season that saw him make 8 of 9 field goals - including a game-winner - and take the starting job from Cole Hedlund, there was still some anxiety surrounding Limpert and the kicking game coming into the season. Morris mentioned some inconsistencies during fall camp, but he apparently did enough to earn a scholarship before the year.

Limpert then proved that was a good decision by putting together a sensational season, making 19 of 24 field goals and all 29 extra points. His 19 field goals are tied for fourth in a single season in UA history, while his 79.2 percent rate is tied for sixth. He was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award and will enter his senior season as the most accurate kicker in school history at 81.8 percent.

Cheyenne O’Grady

Although there were high expectations for O’Grady going into the season, there were concerns he’d share reps with Jeremy Patton and that would keep him from putting up great numbers. On top of that, he was suspended for the first two games because of a violation of team rules and then didn’t play much the next two games.

O’Grady finally burst onto the scene against Texas A&M, though, and racked up 30 receptions for 400 yards and six touchdowns over the final eight games of the season. All other players combined for five receiving touchdowns during that span, with none catching more than 19 passes.

D’Vone McClure

A former professional baseball player, McClure came to Arkansas as a walk-on wide receiver in 2016 and then took a year off before rejoining the team when Morris became the head coach. Not only did he return to football, but he also switched sides of the ball, playing defense for the first time since his senior year of high school…in 2011.

With an injury to Kevin Richardson II, McClure became even more important and put together a really good fall camp to win the starting nickel job and earn a scholarship. He eventually started half of the games in 2018 and made 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, three pass breakups and one forced fumble.