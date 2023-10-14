News More News
6 quick thoughts from Arkansas loss at Alabama

Arkansas kicker Cam Little moments before he drilled a 55-yard field goal in Saturday's loss at Alabama. (Braeden Botts)
Mason Choate • HawgBeat
@ChoateMason

Despite a very valiant effort led by the Arkansas defense and quarterback KJ Jefferson, the Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4 SEC) fell just short of No. 11 Alabama (6-1, 4-0 SEC) in a 24-21 loss to the Crimson Tide on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

After a first half of head-scratching game management and offensive play calling, the Arkansas defense and Jefferson willed the team to a second half comeback. After being down 21-6 at halftime, the Hogs battle back to make it a 24-21 game in the fourth quarter.

The Crimson Tide put together a methodical drive late in the fourth quarter to put the game out of hand and secure a 17th-straight win over Arkansas.

Here are my thoughts, notes, observations, analysis and stats from Saturday's loss at Alabama...

