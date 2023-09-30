The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2 SEC) fell below .500 courtesy of a 34-22 loss to Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

On a day where the defense forced a pair of turnovers and did everything it could to hold the Bobby Petrino-led Aggies offense in the second half, the Arkansas offense provided zero (0) touchdowns in the whole game.

The Razorbacks recorded just 174 total yards in the game and they averaged 3.1 yards per play. Kicker Cam Little had to boot three field goals and a 20-yard pick-six from Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson was the only touchdown of the day for Arkansas until the fourth quarter.

Arkansas finally scored an offensive touchdown with 3:53 to play in the game on a 48-yard connection from KJ Jefferson to Andrew Armstrong, which was the first pass that resulted in positive yardage for the first time since the first quarter. Jefferson ended the game 9-of-17 through the air with 132 yards, one score and one pick.

Texas A&M totaled seven sacks and 15 tackles for loss as a team. The Aggies also benefited from a 16-yard pick-six in the third quarter that extended their lead to 11 on a play that seemingly ended the game with just over five minutes left in the third quarter.

Despite the return of Raheim "Rocket" Sanders from a knee injury, the Hogs lost star freshman tight end Luke Hasz on the first drive of the game. Cornerback Dwight McGlothern also went down in the second quarter and never returned, and the same happened with John Morgan III in the fourth quarter after he was carted off.

Here are my thoughts, observations, notes and much more from another rough loss for head coach Sam Pittman's squad.