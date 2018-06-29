OMAHA, Neb. – Arkansas was on the wrong end of one of the best pitching performances in College World Series history Thursday night.

Freshman Kevin Abel threw all nine innings and allowed only four base runners – two hits and two walks – while striking out 10 batters in Oregon State’s 5-0 win over the Razorbacks to win the 2018 national title.

Retiring the final 20 Razorbacks in order, Abel completed just the fourth shutout in a championship game in College World Series history and the first since LSU’s Brett Laxton in 1993.

“He was so unpredictable,” Arkansas second baseman Carson Shaddy said. “He would come after you with a fastball and then just when you’d think you had him, he’d slip you a changeup, and his curveball is really good.”

Both of Arkansas’ hits came in the third inning, when it threatened to end Abel’s legendary night early. Grant Koch got things started with a double off the bottom of the left field wall and then Eric Cole drew a one-out walk.

That brought a struggling Casey Martin to the plate. It wasn’t pretty, but his slow dribbler down the third base line resulted in an infield single that loaded the bases with the Razorbacks’ 3- and 4-hole hitters coming up.

However, Heston Kjerstad struck out and Luke Bonfield flew out to right field to end the inning. Including those two chances, Arkansas was hitless in seven at bats with the bases loaded during the championship series despite recently raising its season batting average in those situations to .301 after it had bottomed out around .220 late in the regular season.

“We were definitely disappointed, but we didn’t give up,” first baseman Jared Gates said about coming up empty in the third inning. “We just got beat by a very good pitcher tonight and a very good team. We missed our chances when we had them.”

The end of that rally actually started the stretch of 20 consecutive Razorbacks retired to close out the game.

One reason for Abel’s success was his quick adaptation to home plate umpire Joe Burleson’s strike zone and then his ability to spot his fastball in those locations.

“They were giving him the shin-high strike and give him credit – he was hitting that pitch pretty consistently,” Bonfield said. “It’s hard to hit that pitch when it’s 92, 93 (miles per hour).”

Abel primarily relied on his fastball and changeup throughout the night. He actually completely abandoned his curveball during the middle innings, but that changed in the sixth.

With Martin due up to start the inning, he told Oregon State pitching coach Nate Yeskie that he wanted to throw a first-pitch curveball. Although the Razorbacks’ freshman fouled it off, it was enough for Abel to find his tough with the pitch again.

“We hadn’t thrown (one) in a while, figured he was sitting fastball and he swung really, really hard and just missed it,” Abel said. “That’s when it turned around for me, just kept feeding them in there and they kept working.”

Armed with a third pitch, Abel made quick work of Arkansas over the final four innings. He needed only 51 pitches to retire the last 12 batters, with half of them striking out.

“It’s really hard to hit when a guy’s spotting those three pitches up in every single count, mixing it up really well,” Gates said. “We couldn’t get anything going off of him.”

Making the outing even more impressive was the fact Abel did it on very short rest. He had only four days in between starts and also made a relief appearance the night before, throwing 23 pitches in one inning.

Even as his pitch count climbed, though, he continued to put zeros on the board. By the end of the night, Abel had thrown 129 pitches, giving him 247 over a six-day span.

“We were all really surprised by then end of it,” Shaddy said. “We didn’t think that he was going to last that long. We thought we’d get to him really early and that was our game plan…but you have to credit him. He pitched the game of his life.”

Head coach Pat Casey said he “never would have dreamed” Abel would go a full nine innings. Instead, he was expecting more like four or five and started him only because he was their best option to get them to the middle of the game, where they would start to piece it together.

With no one reaching base for Arkansas, Casey never had the chance to make a call to the bullpen and he let Abel – who he described as a Friday night guy and a potential future first-round draft pick – stay in the game.

“I just looked at the guy and I said, ‘I know I should be taking you out of the game, but how can I do that?’” Casey said. “That club, Arkansas, is very good offensively…but Kevin Abel locked them up. He absolutely locked them up.”