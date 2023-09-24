The Arkansas Razorbacks fought hard, but came up just short in a 34-31 loss at the LSU Tigers in front of nearly 100,000 fans Saturday night at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

After starting the season 2-0, Arkansas is now on a two-game losing streak after dropping games to LSU and BYU. The Razorbacks were 17.5-point underdogs prior to the game against the Tigers, so they played much better than some thought. But the Hogs could've won the game and more self-inflicted wounds led to the loss.

I've gone back and studied the tape, and I went quarter-by-quarter to talk about the things that stood out to me.

Some of the little details go unnoticed during the live action, so it's always good to go back and study the tape and see what led to the outcome on big plays, touchdowns, turnovers and more. With that said, here's what I saw after watching the tape from Arkansas-LSU...

Note: It's unrealistic for me to write about every individual player and play, so I apologize if I missed anyone doing something impressive.