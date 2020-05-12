When the Arkansas Razorbacks offered Alabama offensive lineman Lucas Taylor in January of 2019, it seemed a little early. Taylor had just wrapped up his freshman season of football and had just one other offer, from Florida State.

Now, after wrapping up his sophomore season ranked a 4-star and undoubtedly one of the top prospects coming out of Alabama in the 2022 class, it's a no-brainer that the Razorbacks throw their hat in the ring. Scott Fountain and Sam Pittman re-offered the lineman on Monday.

"I really like that the new head coach is a former O-line coach, I talked to Coach Pittman while he was at Georgia," Taylor said after receiving the new offer. "I’ve never talked to Coach Davis, but I like his style of play he teaches and he offered me while he was at Mizzou."

Taylor's development and recruitment have undoubtedly benefited from moving from Ocean Springs (Miss.) to St.Paul's Episcopal for his sophomore season. The program gets tons of traffic from college coaches and has sent at least one football player to a Power Five program almost every single year since the inception of the Rivals database (2002).

"The season was great," Taylor said. "Got a lot of good film and we did pretty good, made it to the 2nd round."

St. Paul's went 8-4 on the season, falling to Opelika in the second round.

Taylor boasts 13 Division-I offers now with eight coming from the SEC, including Auburn, Florida and LSU. He's visited and camped at Florida, visited Auburn, Mississippi State,