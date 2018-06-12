Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-12 15:24:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama preview: Defense

G3owokw6bb5plltbqfgz
Raekwon Davis is expected to be the star of Alabama's defense in 2018.
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Alabama week at HawgBeat continues with a look at the Crimson Tide’s defense…2017 record: 13-1 (7-1 SEC)Head coach: Nick SabanDefensive coordinator: Tosh LupoiA constant of Saban-coached Alabama te...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}