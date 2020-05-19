Rivals released the final 2020 rankings for the top 150 prospects in the nation and Arkansas finished very strong. All four signees saw slight bumps in their final ranking. The Hog class ranks eighth in the nation behind Kentucky, Duke, UNC, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, LSU and Auburn–all of whom have one or more 5-star signees to boost their score even more. According to long-time Rivals analyst Eric Bossi, the 2020 class is "the highest put together by any staff in their first year at a school and all homegrown kids. Not too shabby." Check out how Arkansas's four signees have moved through the rankings in their recruiting process and where all four ended up on the three major recruiting services:

Moses Moody, Arkansas's highest ranked signee since Daniel Gafford, was ranked as high as No.29 in the nation heading into his junior season. His ranking took a dip as he moved to the ultra-competitive Montverde Academy in Florida but he still finishes as the top signee in the class at No.53. Moody is ranked No.42 in the ESPN100 and No.38 by 247sports. Read Moody's Signing Day Profile "A long and angular wing, Moody has the tools to be a standout on both ends of the floor. He's been somewhat erratic with his jumper over the past year or two but has good mechanics and has added to his game off the dribble for outings where he's not hitting from deep. Lean and wiry, he should be able to add good weight to his frame and will be a powerful wing in the years to come." - Eric Bossi

Arkansas's lone big man signee Jaylin Williams was never ranked higher than he is in Rivals' final 150. He made his debut at No.100 after his junior season at Northside and steadily rose up to his final ranking at No.56, just three spots behind Moody. Williams earned Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year and he averaged a near double-double in EYBL play last summer. He's ranked No.91 in the ESPN100 and No.88 by. 247sports. Read Williams' Signing Day Profile "The four-star center is one of the more refined prospects in his class at his respective position on the floor. He can shoot to the perimeter, finish in traffic, rebound his area and make the appropriate pass following the double-team." - Corey Evans

Found just nine spots below Moses Moody and six spots below Jaylin Williams is Oak Hill grad KK Robinson at No.62 in the final Rivals150. Unlike Moody who's stock took a bit of a dip at his prep school, Robinson's ranking has only improved as he showed what he could do playing with and against some of the best high school talent. Robinson debuted after last summer's AAU session at No.78 and finishes at No.62. He's ranked No.79 in the ESPN100 and No.37, one spot above Moody, by 247sports. Read Robinson's Signing Day Profile "Not primarily known for his shooting, Robinson showed great progressions throughout the summer months as he made close to 40-percent of his perimeter attempts. He is regarded more for his facilitating abilities, toughness and willingness to guard at the point of attack." - Corey Evans