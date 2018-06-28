OMAHA, Neb. – It will be all hands on deck for Arkansas and Oregon State’s pitching staffs Thursday night.

The Razorbacks are sending redshirt sophomore right-hander Isaiah Campbell (5-6, 4.12 ERA) to the mound and the Beavers are expected to counter with freshman right-hander Kevin Abel (7-1, 3.24 ERA), but virtually every pitcher on both rosters will probably be available in Game 3 of the College World Series finals.

For Arkansas, that even includes Wednesday’s starting pitcher – Kacey Murphy – despite him throwing 69 pitches in 4 1/3 innings. It wouldn’t be new for the left-hander, as he went on back-to-back days in the Fayetteville Regional last season and threw 155 total pitches.

“I would say that everybody with an arm on this team is available for tomorrow,” Murphy said. “There’s no reason we shouldn’t be.”

However, the Razorbacks will need another solid outing from Campbell before worrying about who will come out of the bullpen. He’ll be pitching on five days’ rest, with his last appearance coming against Florida in the semifinals.

In that game, Campbell retired the first 14 batters and ended up allowing only two runs in 5 1/3 innings – his longest start in more than a month. That came on the heels of a solid four-inning performance in Game 3 of the super regional against South Carolina.

“He’s going to battle out there for us,” catcher Grant Koch said. “He’s been really, really good of late and he’s been really good in big-time situations, when we need him. And that’s exactly what’s going to happen.”

The freshest member of Arkansas’ “three-headed dragon” in the bullpen is Jake Reindl. The right-hander failed to retire either of the batters he faced Wednesday, but threw only eight pitches.

Barrett Loseke and Matt Cronin, the other two members, will likely be limited if they can pitch at all, head coach Dave Van Horn said.

“As far as Cronin and Loseke, that’s maybe a hitter with Cronin, maybe with an inning with Loseke,” Van Horn said. “We’ll see, maybe nothing. It will be up to those guys when we see how they feel tomorrow.”

Both guys have played in each of the first two games of the championship series, with Loseke throwing 44 pitches in 3 1/3 innings and Cronin throwing 57 pitches in 2 1/3 innings.

That extended work on consecutive days could prevent Cronin – the UA single-season saves record holder with 14 – from getting a shot at redemption Thursday.

“I’d love that, but whatever’s best for the team at the time,” Cronin said. “I don’t know how fresh my arm’s going to feel tomorrow, but we’ll see.”

Van Horn said Kole Ramage (13 pitches in 1 2/3 innings Wednesday) could come back out for some work and mentioned Cody Scroggins would be available for a couple of innings, as well.

Although he didn’t specifically mention him, it wouldn’t be surprising if Van Horn also called upon Blaine Knight to face a batter or two despite him throwing 97 pitches in six innings Tuesday. He faced three batters on just one days’ rest in the regional last season.

Playing its eighth game in Omaha, Oregon State is also dealing with a depleted pitch staff. Head coach Pat Casey said Wednesday starter Bryce Fehmel (55 pitches in two innings) and long reliever Brandon Eisert (82 pitches in five innings) likely wouldn’t be asked to pitch again, but everyone else would be ready.

Despite coming out of the bullpen for an inning and throwing 23 pitches in Game 2, Abel is expected to get the ball at the start of Game 3. Even if he hadn’t pitched Wednesday, the freshman would have been on four days’ rest after throwing 95 pitches in seven innings against Mississippi State in the semifinals.

“It would be hard to think that we’re going to have anybody that’s going to go more than five (innings),” Casey said. “Everybody’s probably able to pitch, I would guess, other than obviously Fehmel and probably Eisert. Somebody can come in and get you an out.”

Included in that would presumably be ace Luke Heimlich, who threw 86 pitches in 4 1/3 innings Tuesday. It was his third start of the College World Series and none have gone particularly well, as he’s given up 13 runs – 11 earned – on 13 hits in just 9 1/3 innings.

With Fehmel also struggling, the only quality start the Beavers have received came from Abel last Saturday. Instead, they have relied heavily on their bullpen.

In 37 innings spread across seven games, Oregon State’s bullpen has a 1.95 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 43 strikeouts in Omaha.

“They played, have played and are playing a huge part in our success of the team,” catcher Adley Rutschman said. “Hopefully we can keep that up for one more game.”

A trio of left-handed underclassmen have been the Beavers’ go-to guys: Eisert, Christian Chamberlain and Jake Mulholland.

The Razorbacks have already seen all three, with Chamberlain baffling them to the tune of 11 strikeouts – and five walks – over the final 4 2/3 innings of Game 1 and Mulholland closing out Game 2 with a save. Eisert is the only one they have somewhat got to, scoring two runs on five hits despite striking out seven times.

With so many options and guys on limited availability, Thursday’s game – which starts at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2 – could turn into a chess match between the two coaches and come down to which staff has the most gas left in the tank to limit the other team’s powerful offense.

“I think everyone will be hot and ready to go,” Loseke said. “This is the last game of the season. Obviously we’ll all have to bring out everything we have in the tank and hopefully we can get it done.”