Andrew Benintendi is trying to join an exclusive list of former Razorbacks.

The Boston Red Sox leftfielder is one of five finalists for the All-Star Final Vote, which determines the last two roster spots – one for each league – in the upcoming All-Star Game.

If fans select Benintendi, he would become just the sixth former Arkansas player to make an MLB All-Star Game, joining Randy Jackson, Dallas Keuchel, Cliff Lee, Tom Pagnozzi and Johnny Ray. Those five players have combined for 10 All-Star trips.

After getting off to a slow start in just his second full professional season, Benintendi has been on fire for the first-place Red Sox.

He was hitting just .218 with one home run through his first 21 games, but has hit .316 with 13 homers in his last 66 games. A 4-for-5 performance in Boston’s 7-4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday raised Benintendi’s season batting average to .293.

Benintendi ended his day with a strikeout in the eighth inning, snapping a streak of 10 consecutive plate appearances in which he had reached base. On Saturday, he went 2 for 2 with a double, home run and four walks.

Last year, in his first full season, Benintendi hit .271 with 20 home runs and 90 RBIs and finished second to Aaron Judge for the American League Rookie of the Year award. He also notched 20 steals, becoming just the third Red Sox rookie with a 20/20 season, joining Ellis Burks (1987) and Nomar Garciaparra (1997).

Fans can vote for Benintendi – or the other Final Vote candidates – by clicking here or posting each particular player’s hashtag (#VoteBenny for Benintendi) on Twitter before 3 p.m. CT Wednesday.