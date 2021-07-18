Analysis: Pittman elevates Arkansas' OL recruiting

Arkansas beat out several high-profile programs to land Patrick Kutas as its 16th commitment in the Class of 2022 on Saturday.

The talented two-way lineman from Memphis is a 5.7 three-star recruit on Rivals and picked the Razorbacks over Florida State, Illinois, Oregon and five other Power Five schools.

Although originally recruited by Arkansas as a defensive lineman, Kutas told HawgBeat the plan now is for him to focus on the other side of the ball. That makes him the Razorbacks’ fourth offensive line pledge for 2022.

Kutas is also the 10th offensive lineman to sign with or commit to Arkansas since Sam Pittman became the head coach and, as expected, it is now obvious that he has elevated the school’s recruiting at that position.

While he hasn’t quite matched his production on the recruiting trail from when he was the Razorbacks’ offensive line coach from 2013-15, Pittman has restored respectability in the trenches.

Only two of the 10 offensive line signees/commits have been four-star recruits, compared to four - out of 11 - during his time as an assistant, but Arkansas didn’t land any four-star offensive linemen under offensive line coaches Kurt Anderson and Dustin Fry.