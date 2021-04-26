HawgBeat - Analyzing Arkansas football's signing classes between 2016-2020

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Due to extra eligibility granted to everyone in 2020, Arkansas's roster will be comprised of recruits from six different classes.

Those classes are the final two of the Bret Bielema era, two from the Chad Morris era and two from the Sam Pittman era. In the chart below, we have analyzed the players signed in that span, except for the 2021 signees who haven't played yet.

Out of 112 athletes signed either out of high school or junior college, 53 are still on the roster, 15 graduated from the university after exhausting their eligibility and 30 transferred before their eligibility expired. Another seven either left the program or never arrived after signing their NLI, and six medically retired.

Also included are how many snaps - according to Pro Football Focus - each player got while at Arkansas. Here is the full chart, followed by a few tidbits and observations…

*Note these class breakdowns do not include transfers or walk-ons who earned scholarships*