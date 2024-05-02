Analyzing Arkansas' three glaring needs in the transfer portal
The college basketball transfer portal officially closed Wednesday, and the Arkansas Razorbacks still have a lot of work to do to fill their remaining seven open scholarship spots ahead of the 2024-25 season.
Head coach John Calipari has used his recruiting prowess to form a competent roster up to this point with transfers Zvonimir Ivisic (forward, Kentucky), Jonas Aidoo (center, Tennessee) and Johnell Davis (guard, FAU) and the freshmen trio of five-star guard Boogie Fland, four-star forward Karter Knox and four-star wing Billy Richmond.
RELATED: Arkansas Basketball 2024-25 Roster Tracker
Despite those additions, the Razorbacks still have holes at three key positions that need to be filled if Arkansas wants to be an immediate contender in Year One under Calipari.
HawgBeat takes a look at the Hogs' glaring needs and potential candidates to remedy them:
Veteran Point Guard:
Realistic Candidates:
D.J. Wagner - Kentucky
Max Shulga - VCU
AJ Hoggard - Michigan State
Truth be told, the list of candidates for any position of need is limitless under Calipari, so boiling it down to the most realistic of choices will help us focus on the possibilities.
Right out of the gates, Kentucky transfer D.J. Wagner is the clear-cut option for the veteran point guard role. The former No. 6 ranked high school prospect and McDonald's All-American was solid (if not a bit underwhelming) during his freshman campaign after he averaged 9.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game for the Wildcats, but the potential is there for a breakout sophomore season.
Continuity is crucial in college basketball, and for a team replacing all 13 of its scholarship players, Arkansas could make do with a few carry-overs from Lexington.
If Calipari decides to go a different route or if Wagner chooses another program, transfers like VCU's Max Shulga and Michigan State's AJ Hoggard fit the bill as experienced players with proven point-guard experience.
During his last three seasons with the Spartans, Hoggard averaged 5.3 assists and 2.1 turnovers per game — an astounding ratio considering the competition. Shulga totaled 4.0 assists per game last season at Utah State and 3.6 assists per matchup with VCU in 2023-24, but he possesses real play-making abilities that could thrive with better-surrounding talent.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news