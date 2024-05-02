The college basketball transfer portal officially closed Wednesday, and the Arkansas Razorbacks still have a lot of work to do to fill their remaining seven open scholarship spots ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Head coach John Calipari has used his recruiting prowess to form a competent roster up to this point with transfers Zvonimir Ivisic (forward, Kentucky), Jonas Aidoo (center, Tennessee) and Johnell Davis (guard, FAU) and the freshmen trio of five-star guard Boogie Fland, four-star forward Karter Knox and four-star wing Billy Richmond.

RELATED: Arkansas Basketball 2024-25 Roster Tracker

Despite those additions, the Razorbacks still have holes at three key positions that need to be filled if Arkansas wants to be an immediate contender in Year One under Calipari.

HawgBeat takes a look at the Hogs' glaring needs and potential candidates to remedy them: