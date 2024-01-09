Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks had a successful weekend in the transfer portal and they're hoping to continue that success through the week. With players coming and going, it's very difficult to keep up with what the roster looks like. As of now, HawgBeat has the Razorback at 87 projected scholarship players, which is two more than the maximum of 85 allowed. That number includes all of the potential super seniors who have not announced a decision (all will be listed below). Not including the eight who have not announced, the Hogs are at 77 projected scholarships. There has been movement in and out since, but Pittman had the scholarship count at 77 for his National Signing Day press conference on Dec. 20. There are a lot of factors at play when dealing with the numbers right now. "Super seniors, you have to ask to come back," Pittman said. "They’re through with their degree and things of that nature. There may be something in there. The other thing would be we may have some guys graduating early, earlier than what we might have thought. That would be one or two. Then maybe a medical or something of that nature might be involved in all of those eight I’m getting at where you’re a little bit different." To make things easy, HawgBeat has a breakdown of scholarship distribution by position, the potential super seniors who have not announced and a ranking of remaining positions of need:

Arkansas' Current 2024 Projected Scholarship Distribution

* - transfer ^ - freshman

Quarterback: 4 Taylen Green*, Jacolby Criswell, Malachi Singleton, KJ Jackson^ Running Back: 5 Dominique Johnson, Ja'Quinden Jackson*, Rashod Dubinion, Isaiah Augustave, Braylen Russell^ Tight End: 6 Francis Sherman, Var'keyes Gumms, Andreas Paaske*, Ty Washington, Luke Hasz, Shamar Easter Wide Receiver: 10 Andrew Armstrong, Isaac TeSlaa, Tyrone Broden, Jaedon Wilson, Jordan Anthony*, Isaiah Sategna, Davion Dozier, Dazmin James, Ashton Bethel-Roman^, CJ Brown^ Offensive Line: 17 Brady Latham, Ty'Kieast Crawford, Keyshawn Blackstock*, Fernando Carmona Jr.*, Addison Nichols*, Joshua Braun, Amaury Wiggins, Cole Carson, Patrick Kutas, Eli Henderson, Andrew Chamblee, E'Marion Harris, Paris Patterson, Luke Brown, Josh Street, Kobe Branham^, Zuri Madison^ Defensive Line: 14 Keivie Rose, Eric Gregory, Jashaud Stewart, Marcus Miller, Landon Jackson, Anton Juncaj*, Cam Ball, Nico Davillier, JJ Hollingsworth, Quincy Rhodes Jr., Kaleb James, Ian Geffrard, Charleston Collins^, Kavion Henderson^ Linebacker: 8 Xavian Sorey Jr.*, Kaden Henley, Carson Dean, Brad Spence, Alex Sanford, Wyatt Simmons^, Bradley Shaw^, Justin Logan^ Secondary: 20 Hudson Clark, Kee'yon Stewart, Lorando Johnson, Doneiko Slaughter*, Marquise Robinson*, Jayden Johnson, Jaheim Singletary, Quincey McAdoo, TJ Metcalf, Jaylon Braxton, Dallas Young, Christian Ford, RJ Johnson, Dylan Hasz, Jeremy Cook^, Selman Bridges^, Ahkari Johnson^, Tevis Metcalf^, Jaden Allen^, Julius Pope^ Special Teams: 3 Matthew Shipley*, Max Fletcher, Eli Stein Total: 87

Potential Super Seniors Who Haven't Announced Decision

WR Tyrone Broden Broden transferred to Arkansas from Bowling Green prior to the 2023 season, and he didn't make the impact anyone expected. The 6-foot-7 pass catcher recorded just 15 receptions for 109 receiving yards and three touchdowns with the Hogs. New offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino could really use the services of Broden, plus the Hogs need quality depth in the wide receiver room OL Brady Latham A team captain in 2023, Latham has been about as consistent as they come as a starting offensive guard for the Hogs. While he had an up-and-down redshirt senior season, the entire team had a bad year. Arkansas has already added three transfers up front and more could be coming, so it'll be interesting to see what happens with Latham. TE Francis Sherman Sherman transferred to Arkansas from Louisville, where he spent time with director of strength and conditioning Ben Sowders, who also joined Arkansas prior to the 2023 season. Sherman caught just one pass for eight years as a primarily blocking tight end. The Razorbacks could use his services as a blocker again if he decides to return. DT Keivie Rose Rose was a big-time transfer addition from Louisiana Tech, and he recorded 15 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss in 2023. Finding quality defensive tackles in the transfer portal is tough, so getting Rose for another season could really help out. DT Marcus Miller A native of Warren, Miller's career has been riddled with injuries. The former three-star prospect has just 10 career tackles and he didn't log any defensive snaps in 2023. DE Jashaud Stewart Stewart battled injuries for most of the 2023 season, but he still managed seven total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and half a sack. The Jonesboro native was arrested on Dec. 14 and was suspended indefinitely. DB Hudson Clark Clark would be very much welcomed back, despite the fact that he always seems to draw hate from fans. He logged 51 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, five pass deflections and one interception in 2023. Clark's coverage grade of 67.9 on Pro Football Focus ranked fourth among Arkansas defensive backs. DB Kee'yon Stewart As a transfer from TCU, Stewart played just 120 snaps for Arkansas in 2023. After being arrested for speeding prior to the season opener, he turned things around and finished with 10 total tackles. Stewart would be a quality depth piece in the secondary if he decides to stick around.

Ranking Positions of Need