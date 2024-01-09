Analyzing state of Arkansas' projected 2024 roster
Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks had a successful weekend in the transfer portal and they're hoping to continue that success through the week.
With players coming and going, it's very difficult to keep up with what the roster looks like. As of now, HawgBeat has the Razorback at 87 projected scholarship players, which is two more than the maximum of 85 allowed.
That number includes all of the potential super seniors who have not announced a decision (all will be listed below). Not including the eight who have not announced, the Hogs are at 77 projected scholarships.
There has been movement in and out since, but Pittman had the scholarship count at 77 for his National Signing Day press conference on Dec. 20. There are a lot of factors at play when dealing with the numbers right now.
"Super seniors, you have to ask to come back," Pittman said. "They’re through with their degree and things of that nature. There may be something in there. The other thing would be we may have some guys graduating early, earlier than what we might have thought. That would be one or two. Then maybe a medical or something of that nature might be involved in all of those eight I’m getting at where you’re a little bit different."
To make things easy, HawgBeat has a breakdown of scholarship distribution by position, the potential super seniors who have not announced and a ranking of remaining positions of need:
Arkansas' Current 2024 Projected Scholarship Distribution
* - transfer
^ - freshman
Quarterback: 4
Taylen Green*, Jacolby Criswell, Malachi Singleton, KJ Jackson^
Running Back: 5
Dominique Johnson, Ja'Quinden Jackson*, Rashod Dubinion, Isaiah Augustave, Braylen Russell^
Tight End: 6
Francis Sherman, Var'keyes Gumms, Andreas Paaske*, Ty Washington, Luke Hasz, Shamar Easter
Wide Receiver: 10
Andrew Armstrong, Isaac TeSlaa, Tyrone Broden, Jaedon Wilson, Jordan Anthony*, Isaiah Sategna, Davion Dozier, Dazmin James, Ashton Bethel-Roman^, CJ Brown^
Offensive Line: 17
Brady Latham, Ty'Kieast Crawford, Keyshawn Blackstock*, Fernando Carmona Jr.*, Addison Nichols*, Joshua Braun, Amaury Wiggins, Cole Carson, Patrick Kutas, Eli Henderson, Andrew Chamblee, E'Marion Harris, Paris Patterson, Luke Brown, Josh Street, Kobe Branham^, Zuri Madison^
Defensive Line: 14
Keivie Rose, Eric Gregory, Jashaud Stewart, Marcus Miller, Landon Jackson, Anton Juncaj*, Cam Ball, Nico Davillier, JJ Hollingsworth, Quincy Rhodes Jr., Kaleb James, Ian Geffrard, Charleston Collins^, Kavion Henderson^
Linebacker: 8
Xavian Sorey Jr.*, Kaden Henley, Carson Dean, Brad Spence, Alex Sanford, Wyatt Simmons^, Bradley Shaw^, Justin Logan^
Secondary: 20
Hudson Clark, Kee'yon Stewart, Lorando Johnson, Doneiko Slaughter*, Marquise Robinson*, Jayden Johnson, Jaheim Singletary, Quincey McAdoo, TJ Metcalf, Jaylon Braxton, Dallas Young, Christian Ford, RJ Johnson, Dylan Hasz, Jeremy Cook^, Selman Bridges^, Ahkari Johnson^, Tevis Metcalf^, Jaden Allen^, Julius Pope^
Special Teams: 3
Matthew Shipley*, Max Fletcher, Eli Stein
Total: 87
Potential Super Seniors Who Haven't Announced Decision
WR Tyrone Broden
Broden transferred to Arkansas from Bowling Green prior to the 2023 season, and he didn't make the impact anyone expected. The 6-foot-7 pass catcher recorded just 15 receptions for 109 receiving yards and three touchdowns with the Hogs.
New offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino could really use the services of Broden, plus the Hogs need quality depth in the wide receiver room
OL Brady Latham
A team captain in 2023, Latham has been about as consistent as they come as a starting offensive guard for the Hogs. While he had an up-and-down redshirt senior season, the entire team had a bad year. Arkansas has already added three transfers up front and more could be coming, so it'll be interesting to see what happens with Latham.
TE Francis Sherman
Sherman transferred to Arkansas from Louisville, where he spent time with director of strength and conditioning Ben Sowders, who also joined Arkansas prior to the 2023 season. Sherman caught just one pass for eight years as a primarily blocking tight end. The Razorbacks could use his services as a blocker again if he decides to return.
DT Keivie Rose
Rose was a big-time transfer addition from Louisiana Tech, and he recorded 15 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss in 2023. Finding quality defensive tackles in the transfer portal is tough, so getting Rose for another season could really help out.
DT Marcus Miller
A native of Warren, Miller's career has been riddled with injuries. The former three-star prospect has just 10 career tackles and he didn't log any defensive snaps in 2023.
DE Jashaud Stewart
Stewart battled injuries for most of the 2023 season, but he still managed seven total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and half a sack. The Jonesboro native was arrested on Dec. 14 and was suspended indefinitely.
DB Hudson Clark
Clark would be very much welcomed back, despite the fact that he always seems to draw hate from fans. He logged 51 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, five pass deflections and one interception in 2023. Clark's coverage grade of 67.9 on Pro Football Focus ranked fourth among Arkansas defensive backs.
DB Kee'yon Stewart
As a transfer from TCU, Stewart played just 120 snaps for Arkansas in 2023. After being arrested for speeding prior to the season opener, he turned things around and finished with 10 total tackles. Stewart would be a quality depth piece in the secondary if he decides to stick around.
Ranking Positions of Need
No. 1 - Linebacker
Arkansas lost four scholarship linebackers to the transfer portal, and three of them played a significant amount in 2023 — Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr., Jaheim Thomas and Jordan Crook. Former Fayetteville Bulldog Mani Powell also entered the portal.
The Razorbacks have added talented Georgia transfer Xavian Sorey Jr., but he logged just three total tackles in 14 games played across three seasons with the Bulldogs. He played a career-high 188 snaps as a redshirt sophomore in 2023, but the lack of experience is concerning for the former four-star out of Bradenton, Florida.
Returning for the Hogs will be three players who were freshmen in 2023 — Brad Spence, Carson Dean and Alex Sanford. Spence played the most of the three and tallied 16 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and an 85-yard pick six in the season opener against Western Carolina. The other two have potential, but didn't play much as freshmen.
Also returning for Arkansas will be redshirt sophomore Kaden Henley, a product of Shiloh Christian Academy in Springdale. Henley hasn't played a snap in his first two seasons.
There are three intriguing freshman linebackers joining the Hogs in four-star Bradley Shaw and three-stars Wyatt Simmons and Justin Logan. Any of the three could be a surprise contributor as a freshman, but there just isn't enough experience in defensive coordinator Travis Williams' linebacker room right now.
No. 2 - Defensive Line
Defensive tackle is always a position of need for programs around the country, which is why it's usually the most difficult one to find in the transfer portal.
The Razorbacks have already lost depth pieces Anthony Booker Jr. and Taurean Carter to the portal and are in desperate need of an experienced player with legitimate SEC size.
Confirmed to be returning for Arkansas is Gregory and Ball, who combined for 48 total tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 2023. Rose could use his final season of eligibility in Fayetteville as well, but he was primarily a depth piece for the Hogs.
Miller and Geffrard round out the remaining returnees at tackle, but neither of those players are expected to contribute in the near future.
Ideally, Arkansas needs to land a clear-cut, proven defensive tackle to help shore up the depth issues. However, time is dwindling and options are running out for the Razorbacks.
The Hogs could also use some help on the edge, thought the duo of Landon Jackson and Albany transfer Anton Juncaj is exciting to think about. Jashaud Stewart could return, Nico Davillier is a solid edge rusher and Quincy Rhodes Jr. and Kaleb James will be sophomores.
Don't count out freshmen Charleston Collins and Kavion Henderson as potential contributors, but I could see the Razorback adding another defensive end in the portal.
No. 3 - Wide Receiver
Getting Andrew Armstrong and Isaac TeSlaa to return was much-needed for new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. That duo combined for 90 catches, 1115 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2023.
Neither of those two had played a down of Division I football before the 2023 season, as Armstrong came from the FCS ranks and TeSlaa was a Division II transfer. Now they both have a season of SEC play under their belts.
The rest of the receiver room is a mixed bag. Broden could return and take a step up in his second season as a Hog. Jaedon Wilson and Isaiah Sategna are now veterans who have never been able to break through. Davion Dozier and Dazmin James were freshmen in 2023, but neither played meaningful snaps.
Arkansas added Texas A&M transfer Jordan Anthony, who has world class speed, but he has been on two teams — Kentucky and A&M — in two years. Anthony has just three receptions for 14 yards to his name as a college football player. A second year in Petrino's system could help, as Petrino was the Aggies' play caller in 2023.
Freshmen Ashton Bethel-Roman and CJ Brown were both dominant for their respective high school teams, but it'll be tough to get involved right away. The Hogs need another experienced pass catcher or two for whoever will be the starting quarterback.
Others
Defensive back is definitely a position that Arkansas has brought transfers in for, and I wouldn't be surprised to see them add at that position. Having depth there is extremely important, especially after losing star corner Dwight McGlothern to the NFL Draft.
The Hogs already have a solid group on the backend, but adding someone who could play the HOG (nickel) position and be able to shift around if needed could happen.
It seems like adding another offensive lineman or two is part of the plan, and Florida transfer Micah Mazzccua and Mississippi State transfer Percy Lewis are two names to watch in the near future.
Important Upcoming Dates
Colleges across the country are currently unable to do any in-person recruiting on or off-campus due to a dead period, which lasts until Jan. 11.
Everything will open back up on Jan. 12 as the contact period allows the recruitment of transfers and high school prospects alike. That period runs all the way until Feb. 3.
Classes at Arkansas begin on Jan. 16, but registration runs all the way until Jan. 22. So theoretically, the Razorbacks have until then to host any transfer prospects and get them enrolled.